ANOTHER AMERICA Comes to Park Theatre Next Month

Inspired by the documentary film True Fans by Dan Austin, Bill Rosenfield's new play spans America as three friends quest to answer life's big questions and explore our common humanity. In the wake of an election, the consequences of which still threatens to topple Democracy as we know it, three friends seek an escape from the internet and the real world, embarking on a pilgrimage from California to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Massachusetts. As they witness a country divided by ideologies and economics, they find not just a different version of themselves, but of their country as well.

Bill Rosenfield is a playwright from America living in London. He's known for 46 Beacon at Trafalgar Studios, and for his work in the recording industry where he was Executive Producer on over 65 Original Cast Recordings including Assassins, Chicago and Avenue Q, garnering 30 Grammy nominations. He also produced many popular film soundtracks including The Full Monty, Brassed Off and Independence Day. More recently he was one half of the popular web series Old Show Queens.

Another America stars Rosanna Suppa, Jacob Lovick and Marco Young, playing 36 characters across different genders, races and passions. Actor and writer Jacob Lovick was an associate artist at Pleasance and shortlisted for the 2022 VAULT FIVE artist development programme. His stage credits include L O V E (Old Red Lion, Old Joint Stock, Rosemary Branch); One From The Vaults (Pleasance, Vault Festival); Eighteen Storeys (Pleasance); Tales From The Elsewhere (Soho Theatre). Rosanna Suppa, who is currently a part of the BBC Writersroom 2021/22, has stage credits including It Rains Diamonds on Jupiter (Drayton Arms); The Comedy of Errors (Japan Tour); Twelfth Night (European Tour). Completing the trio is Marco Young, whose credits include performances with Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Guildford Shakespeare Company as well as the UK tour of My Cousin Rachel.

Bill Rosenfield said, "After 9/11 I started to not recognize "my" country. It seemed overnight to become a divisive mean-spirited place where there seemed to be no middle ground about anything. When I saw Dan Austin's gung-ho-spirited documentary about his pilgrimage to the Basketball Hall of Fame entitled True Fans, it struck a chord of optimism with me. Here was the America I recognized, a place where when the chips are down, people help each other, where they don't discuss politics in terms of policy but in terms of real needs, real dreams, real disappointments. I grew up in "Another America" and my hope is that audiences see the play and long for still yet "Another America" than the one we currently have. Along the way something has gone wrong, and I want audiences to find Dan's pilgrimage a way of taking stock as to just what "Another America" might be."

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

Performances run 6 - 30 April.

www.parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6876*

* Telephone booking fee: 10% capped at £2.50 per ticket