ALLY IN WONDERLAND Comes to The Ruined Theatre Next Month

This summer The Ruined Theatre, the team behind the 2021 successes Our Teacher's a Troll and WITCHES, are bringing a classic tale to life with a modern twist. Ally in Wonderland is a new adaptation by writer Frank Saunders of Lewis Carroll's famous tale, opening at Lesnes Abbey this August.

While trying to avoid starting secondary school after the summer holidays, Ally falls down a rabbit hole and finds themself in the strange and fantastical world of Wonderland. While in Wonderland the rebellious Ally meets some of the strange land's most infamous characters including The Mad Hatter, The Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit. But will Ally learn that time isn't meant to stand still? In order to overcome the greatest challenge of all, Ally needs to discover the secret weapon before they're stuck for good in Wonderland and can't get back home.

Ally in Wonderland is a new take on the beloved tale of one child's adventure in Wonderland, learning important life lessons and meeting fascinating characters along the way. In the stunning outdoor setting of the Lesnes Abbey ruins, families will be spirited to Wonderland with Ally this summer. Lesnes Abbey is easier than ever to get to, with its closest station, Abbey Wood, now on the Elizabeth line. Ally in Wonderland is suitable for children of all ages and relaxed performances are available. Discounted tickets are available for local residents.

The creative team behind Ally in Wonderland are producers The Ruined Theatre, writer Frank Saunders, director Nancy Sullivan, movement director Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, puppet designer and director Maia Kirkman-Richards and designer Alice McNicholas. The cast are Assiba Kouakou as Ally, Anneka Gouldbourne as the Queen of Hearts/Mum, Dan Reilly as the March Hare, Meredith Lewis as the White Rabbit, and Ed Kaye as the Mad Hatter.

Ally in Wonderland is funded by Arts Council England and Ruined Theatre patron Jason Haigh-Ellery of Big Finish Productions.