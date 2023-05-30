ALI IN WONDER(ENG)LAND Comes to Jackson's Lane

Performances run 10-11 July at 7.30PM.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Photo 4 Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Co-created over a year of weekly classes with migrants and refugees in Tottenham Hale, Ali in Wonder(Eng)land is a whimsical and imaginative exploration of the experience of migration viewed through an absurdist lens. Using Lewis Carroll's classic tale Alice in Wonderland as a frame, the show weaves together personal stories, improvisations inspired by the Life in the UK test and ensemble moments, with performers from the cast of 17 each taking turns to play the leading role.  

 

The show follows Ali as they arrive at the doors of a strange land - but being allowed in isn't as simple as it looks. Random questioning, people shouting “illegal alien!”, and to make things worse Ali's body keeps changing size. Will Ali ever be able to regain control? 

 

Ali in Wonder(Eng)land has been created by the participants of the free weekly theatre classes, open to anyone identifying as a migrant, refugee or asylum seeker, that LegalAliens have been running since 2018. The project which takes place at The Engine Room has earned LegalAliens Theatre of Sanctuary status. In the sessions, facilitators who are theatre professionals share skills and acting techniques while leaving participants free to pick themes and genres to explore. The shows at Jackson's Lane marks the first time the ensemble have performed the full scale version of the production with a professional design team bringing the visual elements to life.

 

The production is directed by Lara Parmiani, Artistic Director of LegalAliens. Speaking about the production, she said: “A participant in one of our weekly groups once said sometimes they felt like Alice in Wonderland. We re-read the book and realised how dark some parts are and how perfect it was as a metaphor for the absurdity of the immigration system. We even kept some of the rhymes. Having a strong frame in place allowed the group to freely devise scenes letting their imagination run wild, and the result is a mix of hilarious scenes followed by very intimate and personal moments.”

 

LegalAliens Theatre is a Haringey-based ensemble of migrant theatre makers. At the core of their vision is a theatre that includes migrants as artists, creatives, participants and audiences, and reflects the complex intersection between migrant and international. The company's work comprises both professional theatre works platforming migrant artists (including plays, devised shows, and adaptations); and works co-created with communities. LegalAliens' shows are imaginative, unexpected, and unafraid to tackle sensitive themes but with irony, humanity, and great theatricality. Their style blends Brecht's socio-political theatre with a captivating visual approach incorporating text, multimedia, and physical theatre. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse Photo
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the creative team for their Christmas show for younger children, the enchanting Hansel & Gretel.

Phoenix Dance Theatre Awarded Funding From Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023 Photo
Phoenix Dance Theatre Awarded Funding From Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023

Phoenix Dance Theatre has been awarded funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) from its Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023.

Met Operas Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE Photo
Met Opera's Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE

The Metropolitan Opera presents a live transmission of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), one of Mozart’s most beloved operas, on Saturday 3rd June at 5.55pm. 

Lee Mead Will Embark on UK Concert Tour Photo
Lee Mead Will Embark on UK Concert Tour

Lee Mead, award winning stage and screen actor, singer and West End leading man, is thrilled to unveil his all-new October concert tour, set to captivate audiences across the country. Mead, known for his powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, will embark on a series of unforgettable performances, showcasing some of his favourite songs.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR at Brixton HousePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR at Brixton House
Nick Mohammed's MR SWALLOW Receives Week Long Residency at the Duke Of York's TheatreNick Mohammed's MR SWALLOW Receives Week Long Residency at the Duke Of York's Theatre
ALI in WONDER(ENG)LAND Comes to Jackson's LaneALI in WONDER(ENG)LAND Comes to Jackson's Lane
CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in JuneCHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in June

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You