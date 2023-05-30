ALI IN WONDER(ENG)LAND Comes to Jackson's Lane

Co-created over a year of weekly classes with migrants and refugees in Tottenham Hale, Ali in Wonder(Eng)land is a whimsical and imaginative exploration of the experience of migration viewed through an absurdist lens. Using Lewis Carroll's classic tale Alice in Wonderland as a frame, the show weaves together personal stories, improvisations inspired by the Life in the UK test and ensemble moments, with performers from the cast of 17 each taking turns to play the leading role.

The show follows Ali as they arrive at the doors of a strange land - but being allowed in isn't as simple as it looks. Random questioning, people shouting “illegal alien!”, and to make things worse Ali's body keeps changing size. Will Ali ever be able to regain control?

Ali in Wonder(Eng)land has been created by the participants of the free weekly theatre classes, open to anyone identifying as a migrant, refugee or asylum seeker, that LegalAliens have been running since 2018. The project which takes place at The Engine Room has earned LegalAliens Theatre of Sanctuary status. In the sessions, facilitators who are theatre professionals share skills and acting techniques while leaving participants free to pick themes and genres to explore. The shows at Jackson's Lane marks the first time the ensemble have performed the full scale version of the production with a professional design team bringing the visual elements to life.

The production is directed by Lara Parmiani, Artistic Director of LegalAliens. Speaking about the production, she said: “A participant in one of our weekly groups once said sometimes they felt like Alice in Wonderland. We re-read the book and realised how dark some parts are and how perfect it was as a metaphor for the absurdity of the immigration system. We even kept some of the rhymes. Having a strong frame in place allowed the group to freely devise scenes letting their imagination run wild, and the result is a mix of hilarious scenes followed by very intimate and personal moments.”

LegalAliens Theatre is a Haringey-based ensemble of migrant theatre makers. At the core of their vision is a theatre that includes migrants as artists, creatives, participants and audiences, and reflects the complex intersection between migrant and international. The company's work comprises both professional theatre works platforming migrant artists (including plays, devised shows, and adaptations); and works co-created with communities. LegalAliens' shows are imaginative, unexpected, and unafraid to tackle sensitive themes but with irony, humanity, and great theatricality. Their style blends Brecht's socio-political theatre with a captivating visual approach incorporating text, multimedia, and physical theatre.