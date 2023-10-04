AIM Theatre Performs Double Bill at Upstairs at The Gatehouse

Presenting a fantastic double bill of shows, AIM Theatre have announced JUST BARKING and THAT DAY, as they make their exclusive debut at the Gatehouse this October. AIM Theatre are a London and Midlands theatre company that produces ground-breaking theatre, striving to make the arts and performance accessible to all.

JUST BARKING written by Joe Wiltshire Smith (Behold! The Monkey Jesus, Jack Studio Theatre; FIT - A New Musical, The Cockpit) is a one-woman black comedy that investigates the strain on healthcare, the toxic cycle of hustle culture, the deafening toll on mental health and the rediscovery of the self. Audiences will follow the story of Tammy, a trainee nurse who turns to a camera one night after work to confess all of her deepest, darkest secrets in an attempt to confront her demons. Her life is a frantic mess of drink, insomnia and patient drama, with the usual hangover worse than death the next day, until one evening she receives some self-help advice from the most unlikely of gurus… a Chihuahua.

THAT DAY written by Ben Hannigan (Next Door’s Baby, Theatre at the Tabard) follows the story of a muddled introvert struggling to write a song, until a dream-like girl appears and strives to help him. This gripping yet hilarious play touches on isolation, mental health, family life in unprecedented times, and the entertaining life experiences of individual desires and passion projects.









Writer of JUST BARKING, Joe Wiltshire Smith comments, I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with the multi-talented Rebecca Gilliand on this important story about the pressure on the healthcare system, the toxic cycle of hustle culture and how our brutal, unrealistic, Insta-veneer expectations affect our mental health.