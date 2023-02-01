A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Becomes Fastest Selling Play To Date in Any Ambassador Theatre Group Venue

Following unprecedented demand, tickets for all existing performances of Streetcar have now sold out for the run at the Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 29 April 2023. But audiences are encouraged to sign up at www.streetcarwestend.com to be the first to find out when more tickets become available.

The tickets for Streetcar sold out in a record-breaking two hours, following today's general on sale from 10am, making it the fastest selling production to date in any Ambassador Theatre Group venue, and additionally for ATG Productions as a theatrical production company.

Paul Mescal, just nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for his leading role in the film Aftersun, and best known for his BAFTA winning role in Normal People, Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran (Summer & Smoke), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Dwane Walcott (One Night in Miami, Our Girl) play Stanley, Blanche, Stella and Harold 'Mitch' Mitchell respectively, in the now sold-out transfer of the Almeida Theatre's critically acclaimed, hot ticket production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.

When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's revival of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece runs in the West End from 20 March 2023.

A Streetcar Named Desire's creative team is as follows: Director: Rebecca Frecknall; Set Designer: Madeleine Girling; Costume Designer: Merle Hensel; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice: Composer: Angus MacRae and Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG.

A Streetcar Named Desire is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions the Almeida Theatre, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin productions.

Rebecca Frecknall

is a multi-Olivier Award-winning director who has directed in the UK and internationally. She is Associate Director at the Almeida Theatre. Rebecca is the director of the award-winning production of Cabaret at the KitKat Club (Olivier Award for Best Director and Best Musical Revival 2022, Winner of the Critics' Circle Award for Best Director 2022), and the critically acclaimed Summer and Smoke (Olivier Award for Best Revival 2019), which opened at the Almeida before transferring to the West End. Rebecca's production of Sanctuary City at the New York Theatre Workshop won the 2022 Drama Desk Award for 'Outstanding Director of a Play'.

Patsy Ferran

Patsy Ferran's theatre credits include: Three Sisters (Almeida) Summer and Smoke (Almeida/West End and for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress and Critic's Circle Award for Best Actress) Camp Siegfried (The Old Vic) and A Christmas Carol (Bridge Theatre) 15 Heroines: The Labyrinth (Jermyn Street Theatre); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway); My Mum's A Twat (Royal Court); Speech and Debate (Trafalgar Studios); As You Like It; Treasure Island (National Theatre); The Merchant Of Venice (RSC); The Angry Brigade (Paines Plough); Blithe Spirit (also West End).

Her film credits include Living; White Bird; Mothering Sunday; Tom and Jerry; How to Build a Girl; Darkest Hour; God's Own Country; Tulip Fever and The National Phobia Association's Day Out. Television includes: Will; Guerrilla; Jamestown; Black Narcissus; Life After Life.

Patsy won the Most Promising Newcomer in 2014 and was nominated for an Emerging Talent Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2015.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal's theatre credits include: The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin).

His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor), and for film, his credits include Foe; Aftersun (for which he has just been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA); God's Creatures; Carmen and The Lost Daughter.

Anjana Vasan

Anjana Vasan's theatre credits include: Summer and Smoke (the Almeida/West End); A Doll's House (Lyric Hammersmith); Rutherford and Son; Dara; Behind the Beautiful Forevers (National Theatre); An Adventure (Bush Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe); Life of Galileo (Young Vic). Her television work includes We Are Lady Parts; Killing Eve; Sex Education, and for film, her credits include Wicked Little Letters; Cyrano and Mogul Mowgli.

Dwane Walcott

Dwane Walcott's theatre credits include Machinal (Almeida Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe); ANNA; Damned by Despair (National Theatre); One Night in Miami; Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse); Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); The Iphigenia Quartet (Gate Theatre); Hamlet (Barbican); The Twits (Royal Court). His television credits includes A Town Called Malice; Enterprice; Our Girl. For film, his work includes Mindhorn.

AMBASSADOR THEATRE GROUP PRODUCTIONS

ATG Productions is the award-winning producing and general management arm of the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Current and upcoming West End productions include: the seven-time Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club; Mother Goose starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop and Pretty Woman The Musical starring Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac.

Recent UK productions and co-productions include: The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson (West End); Mad House starring David Harbour and Bill Pullman (West End); the Olivier Award-winning Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy (West End, Glasgow and Brooklyn) and The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke (West End) via The Jamie Lloyd Company; Dear Evan Hansen (West End); Fatal Attraction (UK Tour); 9 to 5 the Musical (West End and Australia); Ian McKellen On Stage (West End and UK tour); Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston (West End); Touching The Void (West End); Ghost Stories (West End); Pinter at the Pinter Season (West End); King Lear starring Ian McKellen (West End); the Olivier Award-winning Caroline, or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke (West End); the Tony Award-winning Oslo (West End); Glengarry Glen Ross starring Christian Slater (West End and UK tour); Baskerville (Beijing and Nanjing, China); Abigail's Party (UK tour), Strangers on a Train (UK tour), Gaslight (UK tour), Buried Child starring Ed Harris (West End); Big Fish starring Kelsie Grammar (West End); Hamlet starring Andrew Scott (West End); The Maids (West End); The Homecoming (West End); Doctor Faustus starring Kit Harington (West End); Oresteia (West End); and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (West End and UK tour).

Recent Broadway credits include: Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; Tony Award-winning David Byrne's American Utopia, Some Like It Hot, Caroline, Or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke (Roundabout); American Buffalo starring Sam Rockwell; The Lehman Trilogy (Tony Award); Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston; Sea Wall/A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge; Burn This starring Adam Driver; Pretty Woman; the Tony award-winning Oslo; Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award); A Doll's House Part 2; and Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

ABOUT THE ALMEIDA

Since 2013, the Almeida has been led by Artistic Director Rupert Goold and Denise Wood. Recent highlights include The Doctor which ran in the West End in 2022, and Patriots which transfers to the West End in May 2023, as well as critically acclaimed productions of Spring Awakening, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Tammy Faye. Other notable productions during Goold and Wood's tenure have included American Psycho: a new musical thriller (transferred to Broadway); Ghosts (transferred to the West End and won three Olivier Awards); Chimerica (transferred to the West End and won five Olivier Awards); 1984 (transferred to West End, Broadway and Australia); King Charles III (transferred to the West End, won the Olivier Award for Best New Play, transferred to Broadway, toured the UK and Sydney, and was adapted for BBC television); Oresteia and Hamlet (both recently transferred to Park Avenue Armory, New York after successful West End runs); Mary Stuart (transferred to West End and toured UK) and Summer and Smoke (transferred to West End and won two Olivier awards including Best Revival).

As a registered charity, the Almeida Theatre is dependent on the support of individuals, companies and trusts and foundations to raise almost £2m each year in order to realise our artistic ambitions, alongside our extensive work with young people. Recent cuts to our Government subsidy, and the Covid-19 crisis, have had a significant impact on the Almeida and its finances. As we look to rebuild, we remain grateful for the generosity of our supporters in helping us secure the future of the theatre.

WESSEX GROVE



Wessex Grove is a theatrical production company set up by Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt in 2020.

Current and upcoming productions include: Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons and Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life directed by Ivo van Hove at the Harold Pinter Theatre; Quiz on national tour, A Doll's House at the Hudson Theatre, Broadway, Best of Enemies at the Noel Coward Theatre; Mother Goose at the Duke of York's Theatre and UK Tour and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre.

Recent productions include: One Woman Show at the Ambassadors Theatre; The Doctor at the Duke of York's Theatre; Constellations at the Vaudeville Theatre, winner of the Olivier Award for Best Revival; Mad House at the Ambassadors Theatre; The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre; Cyrano de Bergerac at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal and Brooklyn Academy of Music; and The New Tomorrow Festival at the Young Vic.

GAVIN KALIN PRODUCTIONS



Gavin Kalin Productions is an award-winning theatrical production company that specialise in producing theatre in the West End, on Broadway and internationally.

Recent West End credits include Cabaret, Back to the Future, Cyrano, Betrayal, 9 to 5 The Musical, Pretty Woman The Musical, Come From Away, Pinter at the Pinter, Sweat, King Lear, Oslo and The Ferryman. UK Tour credits include Shrek The Musical, An Officer and Gentleman The Musical and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Recent Broadway credits include A Doll's House, Plaza Suite, Betrayal, Leopoldstadt, Funny Girl, Sea Wall/ A Life, Hadestown and The Ferryman. Other entertainment: Monopoly Lifesized; Peaky Blinders: The Rise.

Gavin is also the founder of Totally Theatre Productions Ltd, a TV/Video production company that specialize in producing Broadcast and online content for theatre and live entertainment. Clients are worldwide with many in the West End and on Broadway.