A SHERLOCK CAROL to Return To Marylebone Theatre For Third Festive Season; Full Cast Revealed

Performances will run from Friday 29 November 2024 - Sunday 5 January 2025.
DEM Productions has announced final casting for the critically acclaimed production, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, which plays a festive season at Marylebone Theatre from Friday 29 November 2024 - Sunday 5 January 2025.
Casting features: Ben Caplan (as Sherlock Holmes), Kammy Darweish (Ebenezer Scrooge), Rosie Armstrong (The Countess & others), Richard James (Dr Watson & others), Louise Hoare (Emma Wiggins & others), Devesh Kishore (Dr Cratchit & others), Hannah Parker (Understudy), Henry Proffit (Alternate Sherlock Holmes and Understudy).
The Producers said today: “We are delighted to welcome back so many familiar favourites to the cast of A Sherlock Carol, bringing another year of magic and mystery to Baker Street.”
Even more seats have been released and the production has added an additional Boxing Day matinee performance on 26 December due to demand.
Three Christmases since the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim Cratchit who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge. An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond – it’s just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it’s a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?
The worlds of Dickens and Doyle combine in this ‘instant holiday classic’, returning to London at Marylebone Theatre, just a stone’s throw from 221B Baker Street itself.
A Sherlock Carol features scenic design by Tony nominee Anna Louizos, lighting design by Obie-winner Rui Rita, with original music and sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada. Produced by DEM Productions, Fat Goose Productions, and Theatre Nerd Productions.
by Mark Shanahan
29 November 2024 - 5 January 2025
Marylebone Theatre
Rudolf Steiner House
35 Park Road
London
NW1 6XT
Box office: 02077237984
boxoffice@marylebonetheatre.com
www.marylebonetheatre.com/productions/a-sherlock-carol
Performances:
Wednesday 2:30pm / 7:30pm
Thursday 7:30pm
Friday 7:30pm
Saturday 2:30pm / 7:30pm
Sunday 1pm / 5pm
Tickets from £15
