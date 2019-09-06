100th Matilda And New Casting Announced For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Royal Shakespeare Company's West End production of Matilda the Musical has today announced the new adult and child cast, including casting the 100th Matilda to go into the show, worldwide, since the original opening in London.

Direct from the UK and Ireland tour, Elliot Harper joins the cast as Miss Trunchbull alongside Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood who joins Marianne Benedict as she continues as Mrs Wormwood. Following this, Carly Thoms will take over the role of Miss Honey from Gina Beck, after her final performance in March 2020.

The show introduces its 100th Matilda as Tilly-Raye Bayer, Olivia Juno Cleverley, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon share the lead role from September 2019. To celebrate, a new video of the four Matildas at Kew Gardens is available to download here.

The full cast includes Alex Louize Bird, Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes, Christopher Tendai and Dawn Williams.

The young performers announced today join the London company in the three teams who play the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Lily Armitage, Brian Bartle, Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Kingsley Campbell- Golding, Sienna Clarke, Haydn Court, Tyler De Souza, Shana Diallo, Rosie Gell- Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, Edward Haddon, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Emily Rees, Elliott Rose, Samson Wakayu and Louis Wint.

Toby Brandon, Tom Brown, Lucia Coleman, Leonardo Dickens, Ta'niyah Fearon- Telfer, Sophie Richards, Bella Simmons and Mia White continue in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the pupils at Crunchem Hall.

Matilda The Musical celebrated its first UK and Ireland Tour finishing at the Theatre Royal in Norwich this August, 18 months after its opening at the Curve Theatre in Leicester. Since March 2018, the production has travelled 2,599 miles and toured to 13 venues, with 541 performances seen by a total of 855,000 audience members.

To accompany the tour, the Royal Shakespeare Company launched a new nationwide education programme Change My Story which was inspired by Matilda the Musical and devised in collaboration with each touring theatre partner to help build long term partnerships between school communities and theatres. Overall, 154 teachers, 8,885 children and young people and 100 schools participated in the programme's workshops and performances.

Across the UK and Ireland, Change My Story appointed 42 Matilda Champion Schools to stage their own specially adapted version of the musical for the local community with the support of RSC artists. The programme also included professional development courses for teachers which used Matilda the Musical as a springboard for creative writing as well as Matilda In School Workshops for primary schools which were led by RSC and local theatre artists, exploring different storytelling techniques.

Winner of over 90 international awards including 23 for Best Musical, Matilda the Musical has been seen by over 9 million people across more than 70 cities worldwide. Still delighting audiences of all ages as it approaches its 9th year in London, the hit show is now a West End classic and plays to packed houses at the Cambridge Theatre six days a week. It has become the Cambridge Theatre's longest running production and one of the top twenty longest running musicals in the West End having now welcomed over 3 million audience members in London. Matilda the Musical is currently booking at the Cambridge Theatre until 20 December 2020.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

Matilda The Musical is still widely considered to be one of the most innovative British Musicals of the century. Adapted from Roald Dahl's much loved 1988 book and commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, the musical premiered at the RSC's Stratford-upon-Avon home in 2010, before transferring to the West End in 2011, where it opened to rave reviews.

Bursting with revolting fun and naughtiness, it tells the story of Matilda, the strong, determined heroine, who stands up to her bullies. This brave bookworm outwits her ghastly parents The Wormwoods and horrible headteacher Miss Trunchbull using her vivid imagination, intelligence and magical powers. Dahl's themes of rebellion, bravery, protest and standing up for what you believe in are more relevant in 2019 than ever before.

Matilda The Musical swept the board at the 2012 Olivier Awards, with a record-breaking seven awards, and won four Tony Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater for the four girls sharing the title role on Broadway. It has since toured to Australia, New Zealand and China and played its first non-English language production in Seoul, South Korea in 2018/19.

Matilda The Musical is produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company with André Ptaszynski and Denise Wood as Executive Producers. The production was developed with the support of Jeanie O'Hare and the RSC Literary Department.





