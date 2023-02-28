Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For World Premiere of Morris and McGrady's THE PHASE

THE PHASE premieres at VAULT Festival 7th-12th March.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Cast Announced For World Premiere of Morris and McGrady's THE PHASE

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Morris and McGrady's THE PHASE.

The Phase is a coming of age story, filled with catchy pop and pop-punk songs that you won't be able to get out of your head! A hugely exciting piece of new British musical theatre written by two upcoming, award-winning writers Zoe Morris and Meg McGrady. The musical has been in development over the past few years, with over sixty thousand followers on TikTok. The show will premiere in a one-hour long staging at VAULT Festival.

It's 2014, Gay marriage has just been legalised in the UK, and Rowan and their LGBTQ+ bandmates want to sing it from the rooftops. But their all-girl Catholic secondary school has other ideas. Disbanded and reprimanded, the group has a choice: do they bow down, retreat, and let the school rules divide them? Or, through all the angsty mess of adolescence, do they unite and fight back to make a change?

The musical stars Jocasta Almgill (She/Her) will play Aziza. Most recently, Jocasta played Rizzo in Grease (Dominion Theatre) for which she was nominated for the 2022 Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Female in a Musical. Ashley Goh (They/Them) will play Rowan. Ashley previously trained at Savi Arts, New Earth Theatre, ArtsEd & Mountview. Their theatre credits include: DORIAN: A New Musical (The Other Palace), HONEYPOT (the Other Palace), and Red Riding Hood (Theatre Royal Stratford East). Holly Ryan (She/Her) will play Sage. Holly is a Musical Theatre graduate of The International College of Musical Theatre London, originally from Waterford, Ireland. Holly is thrilled to be making her London debut in this production. Gracie McGonigal (She/Her) will play Ava. Gracie is an actor/singer and occasional bionic arm user and she is delighted to be performing in 'The Phase' as she fell in love with the material when she took part in an early showcase of the music in 2019 at the Other Palace.

The Phase is written by Zoe Morris (she/her) and Meg McGrady (they/them). The premiere production is directed by Izzy Rabey (she/they) with musical direction by Amy Hsu (she/her). Sofia Zaragoza (she/her) is Assistant Director, with Matt Powell (they/she/he), Meg McGrady (they/them) and Tanya Truman (she/her) producing for Chromatic Creative.

THE PHASE premieres at VAULT Festival 7th-12th March. A full performance schedule can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227439®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fevents%2Fthe-phase%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.
Amerah Saleh Announced as Apples and Snakes Chair of the Board Photo
Amerah Saleh Announced as Apples and Snakes Chair of the Board
Leading poetry and spoken word organisation Apples and Snakes has announced Amerah Saleh as Chair of the Board, succeeding Chris Elwell.
HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25 Photo
HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25
On Saturday 25 February, the hello stranger UK Festival of Performance Design, curated by Dr Kathrine Sandys and Lucy Thornett, launches with its inaugural event at the Edinburgh College of Art.

More Hot Stories For You


Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead Will Lead WE WILL ROCK YOU at the London ColiseumBrenda Edwards and Lee Mead Will Lead WE WILL ROCK YOU at the London Coliseum
February 27, 2023

West End leading lady and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards will star alongside musical theatre stalwart Lee Mead this summer, in Queen and Ben Elton’s sensational smash-hit show ‘We Will Rock You’ at the London Coliseum. 
Finalists Announced For the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting AwardFinalists Announced For the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award
February 27, 2023

Five outstanding new writers from the UK, US and Eastern Europe are the finalists for the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award. Olga Braga, Georgia Bruce, Roxy Cook, Charlotte Cromie, and Nia Akilah Robinson's plays were chosen from 1,466 scripts sent in from 49 countries.
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMANTickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN
February 27, 2023

The Young Vic Theatre and LIFT have announced that tickets for The Second Woman starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson in an epic 24-hour performance will go on priority sale on Thursday 2 March, and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm.
Casting and Creative Team Announced For Barney Norris' VISITORS at The WatermillCasting and Creative Team Announced For Barney Norris' VISITORS at The Watermill
February 27, 2023

Casting has been announced for VISITORS the major new UK revival of Barney Norris' award-winning play that will run at The Watermill Theatre Friday 31 March until Saturday 22 April.
Miranda Hart Joins Richard Curtis, Jonathan Ross and Jo Brand at Just For Laughs London FestivalMiranda Hart Joins Richard Curtis, Jonathan Ross and Jo Brand at Just For Laughs London Festival
February 27, 2023

Miranda Hart has joined the line-up for Just For Laughs LONDON festival which kicks off this Thursday 2nd March until Sunday 5th March. Miranda will be joining Richard Curtis live on stage on Sunday 5th March at indigo at The O2 as part of Comic Relief The Truth & Everything Except The Truth.
share