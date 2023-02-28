Cast Announced For World Premiere of Morris and McGrady's THE PHASE

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Morris and McGrady's THE PHASE.

The Phase is a coming of age story, filled with catchy pop and pop-punk songs that you won't be able to get out of your head! A hugely exciting piece of new British musical theatre written by two upcoming, award-winning writers Zoe Morris and Meg McGrady. The musical has been in development over the past few years, with over sixty thousand followers on TikTok. The show will premiere in a one-hour long staging at VAULT Festival.

It's 2014, Gay marriage has just been legalised in the UK, and Rowan and their LGBTQ+ bandmates want to sing it from the rooftops. But their all-girl Catholic secondary school has other ideas. Disbanded and reprimanded, the group has a choice: do they bow down, retreat, and let the school rules divide them? Or, through all the angsty mess of adolescence, do they unite and fight back to make a change?

The musical stars Jocasta Almgill (She/Her) will play Aziza. Most recently, Jocasta played Rizzo in Grease (Dominion Theatre) for which she was nominated for the 2022 Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Female in a Musical. Ashley Goh (They/Them) will play Rowan. Ashley previously trained at Savi Arts, New Earth Theatre, ArtsEd & Mountview. Their theatre credits include: DORIAN: A New Musical (The Other Palace), HONEYPOT (the Other Palace), and Red Riding Hood (Theatre Royal Stratford East). Holly Ryan (She/Her) will play Sage. Holly is a Musical Theatre graduate of The International College of Musical Theatre London, originally from Waterford, Ireland. Holly is thrilled to be making her London debut in this production. Gracie McGonigal (She/Her) will play Ava. Gracie is an actor/singer and occasional bionic arm user and she is delighted to be performing in 'The Phase' as she fell in love with the material when she took part in an early showcase of the music in 2019 at the Other Palace.

The Phase is written by Zoe Morris (she/her) and Meg McGrady (they/them). The premiere production is directed by Izzy Rabey (she/they) with musical direction by Amy Hsu (she/her). Sofia Zaragoza (she/her) is Assistant Director, with Matt Powell (they/she/he), Meg McGrady (they/them) and Tanya Truman (she/her) producing for Chromatic Creative.

THE PHASE premieres at VAULT Festival 7th-12th March. A full performance schedule can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227439®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fevents%2Fthe-phase%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1