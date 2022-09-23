Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL

Performances run 07 October - 27 November 2022.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL

Making the perfect dismount into The Turbine Theatre and playing, Megan, our typical, all American, high school senior with a love of cheerleading is Jessica Aubrey (Bedknobs and Broomsticks). Taking on role of True Directions' resident rebel will be Megan Hill (Maria Friedman and Friends - Legacy), as Graham.

The rest of the cast is completed by Louis Amir Hook (Here Comes Santa Claus) as Jalal and will cover Mike, Kenneth Avery-Clark (Violet) as Dad/Larry, Inez Budd (Heathers) as Sinead, Georgina Hagen (Heathers) as Mary Brown, Freddie Love (Crash Course) as Mom/Lloyd and will cover Mary Brown, Michael Mather (Jet Set Go) as Jared/Rock, Patrick Munday (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Dolph, Julian Quijano (The 12 Tenors) as André, Noel Sullivan (How To Survive an Apocalypse) as Mike, Ash Weir (Dr Who: Time Fracture) as Kimberly/Hilary, Ciaran Spencer (making his professional stage debut) and Josie Kemp (Les Misérables) as the Super Cheerleaders.

Paul Taylor-Mills & Bill Kenwright, in association with Adam Bialow, by special arrangement with LIONSGATE are pleased to bring back, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, book and lyrics by Bill Augustin and music by Andrew Abrams, based on the LIONSGATE motion picture, directed and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. First presented as part of MTFestUK 2019, the musical saw its first full staging at The Turbine Theatre earlier this year and is now back this autumn!

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.

That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo. It will run at The Turbine Theatre from 7 October - 27 November, with Gala Night on 11 October and press night on 12 October.


