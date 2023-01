Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jennifer Fraser - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Rachel Noe-Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts, Nina Pasinetti - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Charleston Light Opera Guild, Melissa Rosenberger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ryann Willard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Janie Adkins - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc:, Tasha Harris - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center, Becky McClelland and Nikki Jervis - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House



Runners-Up: PETER PAN - Old Oprea House DANCE NOW - Lyell B. Clay

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Rachel Noe Maynard and Leah Clay Stone - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts



Runners-Up: Kim Willard - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers, Kim Willard - BRIGHT STAR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Melissa R. Frye - RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Kim Willard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre, Stuart Frazier - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center, LaTasha Do'zia - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Selah Theatre Project

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts



Runners-Up: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Leah Clay - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts



Runners-Up: Darryl Willard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Darryl Willard - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers, Tom Pasinetti - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: John Tengowski - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Mark Smith - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe, David Patrick - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild, Alison Shafer - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts, LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild, MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre, THE MAKING OF MOTOWN - marinoff theatre/ Shepherd University

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Emma Isaac - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Bentley Conley - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Jennifer Fraser - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Griffin Frye - RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Chelsie Burks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Dominic Rodighiero - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre, Russ Robinson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Marksie Dunn II - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best Play

Winner: FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre, LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre



Runners-Up: Darryl Willard - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Rachel Noe-Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts, Tom Pasinetti - FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre



Runners-Up: Tom Pasinetti - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild, Katherine Johnson - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc., Mike Murdock - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jimmy Lewis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: DJ Conley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts, Candace Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts, Cason Day - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Grace Vetter - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Stephanie Taylor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Brittany Wallace - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre, Kaity Dingess - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc.

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SEUSSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: WILLY WONKA JR. - Mountain Movers Theatre Company, MATILDA - First Stage, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Mountain Movers Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Southern Coalition for the Arts, Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Charleston Light Opera Gulld