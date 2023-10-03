The Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Hold Auditions for Scarpelli & Kehde's MARY: A ROCK OPERA

Oct. 03, 2023

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Hold Auditions for Scarpelli & Kehde's MARY: A ROCK OPERA

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will hold auditions for their upcoming production of "Scarpelli & Kehde's MARY: A Rock Opera." Auditions will be held this Saturday, October 8th, at 2 pm at the Elk City Playhouse in Charleston.

"MARY" invites audiences to delve into the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, during the nine months leading up to the birth of Christ. This timeless tale has been a cornerstone of CYAC's repertoire, gracing the stage annually since 1996. Memorable songs from the show include "Child My Child," "Spin and Grow," "Don't You Know," and "Elizabeth's Blessing."

In a break from tradition, auditions are open to performers aged 12 and older. While past MARY productions have primarily featured teenagers and young adults, this year, the company welcomes talent of all ages (over 12) to participate in this musical journey.

Emerging from the challenges posed by the pandemic, CYAC has been reevaluating its place in today's world. This reevaluation extends to the staging of MARY, with a renewed focus on the power of music to tell the story. This fresh approach, aptly named "Mary: Unplugged," places the songs at the forefront and minimizes costuming and staging, allowing the cast to revel in the music and their characters.

Imagine an intimate gathering of 30 people in your living room, all joining in to sing the captivating music of MARY. This year, CYAC aims to create this immersive and engaging experience.

It's important to note that this production marks the second presentation of MARY since the passing of composer Mark Scarpelli in 2022. CYAC remains steadfast in honoring his memory by sharing his music with the world.

If you're a singer, actor, or musician, CYAC wants to hear from you! Auditionees are invited to prepare a verse or two of any song that showcases their vocal talent. Whether it's a church hymn, a Broadway showstopper, "Happy Birthday," or even the theme song from "Family Guy," all auditions are welcome.

Exciting roles are up for grabs, including Mary, Joseph, The Archangel Gabriel, Elizabeth, Zechariah, King Herod, and a chorus of Angels and Spies.

CYAC welcomes all interested individuals to join this musical adventure or share this opportunity with others who might be interested. Mark your calendars, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare to be part of something truly special.

PS: CYAC is also seeking talented musicians to accompany this production. If you play a musical instrument and want to be part of this unique Rock Opera experience, please email CYAC at CYAC2001@me.com to discuss your potential role.



