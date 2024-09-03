Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TAYLOR NATION: TRIBUTE SHOW comes to the Capitol Theatre this month. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Prepare to embark on a thrilling musical odyssey that spans the entire spectrum of an illustrious career. Taylor Nation, the premier live band sing-along tribute, invites you to join us on a remarkable journey through the ERAS! Join the extraordinary songstress Melody Ebner for an unforgettable evening!

