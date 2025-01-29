National Parks, Local Students Take Center Stage at the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, February 8, join the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) for Nature. Beauty., a performance celebrating the intersection of nature and music. Featured on the concert is violinist Madeline Adkins, the current concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, as well as local students from the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra. In addition, the WSO has partnered with Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center to bring America’s Treasured Landscapes, part of Stifel’s Student Art Competition, to the Capitol Theatre prior to the concert. These works will also be projected during the WSO’s performance of “Foggy Moon Over the Gorge” by Charleston, West Virginia-based composer Matt Jackert. With a special matinee performance time of 2 pm, the concert is perfect for families or anyone seeking an afternoon of music and art. The WSO Capitol Series is sponsored by WesBanco, and the Masterworks series is sponsored by Felton CPA. Additional support is provided by C.A. Music, Nate & Molly Williams, and Micah & Stephanie Fuch.

“One of the first things I noticed about West Virginia after moving here in 2019 is its natural beauty,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “It quickly became clear to me how proud our state is of that beauty, and it feels wonderful to honor it with art and music on this performance.”

The concert will begin with “Foggy Moon Over the Gorge” by Matt Jackfert, composer and host of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s classical radio show. Inspired by West Virginia’s new and only National Park, New River Gorge, Jackfert’s piece will feature several young musicians from the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra, playing side-by-side with the professional musicians in the WSO. The Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO) is an ensemble for middle- and high-school students who seek further performance experience outside of the school setting. Comprised of an intermediate and advanced group, the WSYO rehearses once a week and is entirely free for the participating students. “Playing side-by-side with the WSO is a wonderful opportunity for these students,” says WSYO Director Shaun Hancher. “Not only do they get the chance to perform challenging and exciting music, but they also get to see how a professional ensemble functions. They will also be able to build relationships with the musicians of the WSO and Maestro Devlin, hopefully allowing them to feel even more welcome when attending WSO events.”

As part of this performance, the WSO has collaborated with the Stifel Fine Arts Center to bring a visual element to Jackfert’s music. Student artists participating in Stifel’s 2025 Regional Student Art Show have created original artworks for the exhibit America’s Treasured Landscapes that will be showcased on screen during “Foggy Moon Over the Gorge.” In addition, the artworks will be displayed in a pop-up gallery in the Capitol Theatre ballroom prior to the performance, starting at 12 pm.

For this partnership with the WSO, students were asked to submit works in any medium that were inspired by West Virginia’s natural beauty and the National Parks of the United States. Thirty-seven pieces were submitted for consideration and juror Aaron Anslow selected 17 pieces from 15 student artists for inclusion in America’s Treasured Landscapes exhibit. Stifel Fine Arts Center director Rick Morgan said this partnership provides increased exposure, valuable experience, and networking opportunities for aspiring artists. “Students will connect with different audiences, outside the walls of their classrooms and Stifel Fine Arts Center. They will be encouraged to talk about their work and what inspired them to create it. This is an important lesson for all of us.”

Curator of exhibitions Kevin Clancy is pleased to work on this project that blends visual art and music. “Music, to different degrees, has been the subject of art for hundreds of years and I think it is this deeper connection to the visceral and psychological that moves us, both literally and mentally, when listening and looking at beautiful things.”

Following “Foggy Moon Over the Bridge,” the WSO will welcome guest artist Madeline Adkins to perform The Maze, another composition inspired by a National Park. Based on composer Nathan Lincoln de Cusatis’ backpacking trip through Canyonlands National Park in Utah, The Maze is a musical representation of the mystery and magic of this rugged space.

The concert will end with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, a thrilling composition beloved by audiences, and orchestras alike.

“Musically, this is a thrilling concert from start to finish,” says Devlin. “The first half of the concert honors living American composers and the nature that inspired them, while the second half provides the orchestra with the opportunity to play a quintessential classical masterpiece. Featuring Madeline, who is an absolutely incredible violinist, as well as showcasing young talent from here in the Ohio Valley, makes the event that more special. I know the audience will leave mesmerized by what they see and hear!”

“Between the exhibit and the concert, we have an entire afternoon of art planned for our patrons,” adds WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms. “Come early to get a bite in the ballroom and talk with the young artists from the Stifel exhibit, and then wander down for the concert at 2 pm. Nature. Beauty. will be a true celebration of nature, music, and the drive and passion of young artists. We cannot wait to share it with you!”

