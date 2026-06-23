MY FAVORITE SOCIOPATH Will Come to the Contemporary American Theater Festival

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My Favorite Sociopath by Aurin Squire will make its world premiere at the Contemporary American Theater Festival. Directed By Celine Rosenthal, performances will run July 11 – August 2.

“What good is shame in a shameless world?” In this razor-sharp comedy set at the dawning of the 24-hour news cycle era, three ambitious journalism students bond over telling stories and their friendship spirals into a dangerous game of ambition, seduction, and betrayal. As they race to launch their careers, the line between reporting and manipulation dissolves, revealing the sociopathy embedded in the media—and in human desire itself.

The newest work from award-winning playwright, reporter, and multimedia artist Aurin Squire, My Favorite Sociopath dissects how we justify deceit in the name of truth, and what happens when the story we’re writing is our own undoing.

The cast includes Kennedy Kanagawa as Evan, Brooke Turner as Gina, and Nick Saxton as Miles.

Meet the Cast

Kennedy Kanagawa is making his CATF debut! Broadway: Into the Woods (Drama Desk & Clive Barnes nominations). Nat’l Tour: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: White Rose (Theatre Row), Dinner With Georgette (NYTW), Saturday Night (Second Stage), The Good Swimmer (BAM). Other recent credits: The Gifted Prince (Theatre Calgary), Titanic (Ogunquit Playhouse), She Loves Me (Bucks County Playhouse), Waitress (Ogunquit Playhouse; TUTS; 5th Avenue Theatre), the Little Mermaid (the Muny), Frozen (the Muny; Olney Theatre Center), Tiananmen (Phoenix Theatre Company), Gold Mountain (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Last Ship to Proxima Centauri (Portland Stage).

Brooke Turner's credits include: Dial M for Murder (Asolo Repertory Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater); Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey); Inherit the Wind, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour, Our Town (Asolo Repertory Theatre); Richard III and The Magician’s Nephew Tours (Idaho Shakespeare Festival); Pride and Prejudice, Misery, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Great Lakes Theater), When We Were Young and Unafraid (Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol). MFA Acting from The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, BFA Acting from Baldwin Wallace University.

Nick Saxton: Regional: Rope (Hartford Stage) Valor, Don Quixote, The Nature Crown, Master Butchers Singing Club, Macbeth (Guthrie Theatre). Film: End of the Rope. Education: MFA, Columbia University.

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