THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Will Come to the Metropolitan Theatre

NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Outback and Murray & Peter will bring Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue back to the stage in 2026 with an all-new installment of the theatrical comedy inspired by the beloved television series. The performance will take place on November 5 at the Metropolitan Theatre.

2026 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The cast includes Chris Davis as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stan.

Love Theater in West Virginia? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a West Virginia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming