MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY Will Come to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, a heartwarming musical comedy, will come to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season. Performances will run December 4-19, 2026.

Blending the beloved holiday story with the nostalgic charm of a 1940s radio broadcast, the production transports theatergoers to the golden age of live radio. Complete with vintage jingles, live sound effects, and a versatile cast portraying dozens of characters, the show offers a unique theatrical experience filled with festive fun.

Based on the classic tale, the story centers on Kris Kringle, a department store Santa Claus who insists he is the genuine article. His extraordinary claim sparks skepticism, wonder, and ultimately a courtroom battle that challenges the meaning of belief. As the case unfolds, audiences are treated to a touching reminder of the power of faith, hope, and holiday spirit.

The live radio play format adds an inventive twist to the timeless Christmas favorite, allowing performers to create an entire world through voice acting, music, and old-fashioned sound effects.

Need more West Virginia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...