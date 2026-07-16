Darci Lynne Will Come to The Metropolitan Theatre in September

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Darci Lynne will come to The Metropolitan Theatre in West Virginia this September. The performance is set for September 17, 2026.

Darci Lynne turned 21 in 2025. As an actor, singer, and ventriloquist, she was just 12 years old when she paired her love of music with a traditionally male-dominated art form, captivating audiences across the country on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. She became one of the youngest winners in the show’s history—and the youngest ventriloquist ever to win a televised talent competition—garnering over 90 million views on AGT’s YouTube channel and earning a finalist performance that remains one of the most-watched in franchise history.

Before her breakout win, she appeared on Little Big Shots in 2016. Her Golden Buzzer performance on AGT quickly became one of the most-viewed acts in the show’s history.

Her 2017 win was followed by her highly rated 2018 NBC Christmas special My Hometown Christmas, featuring Toby Keith and Kristin Chenoweth and reaching over 9 million households, as well as a 50-stop U.S. tour that sold more than 100,000 tickets and grossed $5.2 million—all while she was still in middle school.

Darci Lynne has been credited with transforming the face and popularity of ventriloquism, making the art form a female-driven force through her talent, stagecraft, and social media presence. Fans have embraced her colorful cast of puppets—Petunia, Oscar, Edna, and Andy—each brought to life with distinct personalities.

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