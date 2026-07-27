A TASTE OF IRELAND Will Come to The Metropolitan Theatre in October

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A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will return to the United States in 2026 for a limited engagement, coming to The Metropolitan Theatre in October. The performance is set for 29 October 2026.

Direct from Off-Broadway and London’s West End, the production combines world-class Irish dance, live music, storytelling, and contemporary arrangements in a celebration of Irish culture. Featuring former World Irish dance champions and performers from productions including Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, and the West End cast of Éireann, A Taste of Ireland showcases the athleticism and artistry of some of the world’s leading Irish performers.

The show features high-energy dance numbers, melodic folk mash-ups, live acapella tap battles, and heartfelt storytelling, blending traditional Irish influences with a modern theatrical style. Audiences can expect reimagined versions of beloved songs including “Danny Boy,” “Tell Me Ma,” “Wild Rover,” and other Irish classics.

Created as a celebration of Ireland’s cultural heritage and contemporary spirit, A Taste of Ireland explores the universal connections found in music, dance, and shared stories. The production aims to offer longtime lovers of Irish culture a nostalgic journey while welcoming newcomers into the warmth, humor, and community at the heart of Irish traditions.

With more than a decade of performances worldwide and a growing social media following of more than 400,000, A Taste of Ireland has continued to captivate audiences with its blend of traditional roots and modern flair.

The 2026 U.S. tour will feature a limited run before the production continues its international travels. The performance runs approximately two hours and invites audiences to experience an evening filled with music, dance, and the unmistakable spirit of Ireland.

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