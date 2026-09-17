Feature: Jennifer Garner Visits ANNIE Cast at Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
ANNIE runs October 30-November 1, and November 6-8
Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner made a surprise visit to the CLOG Theatre this week to visit the cast of the upcoming production of Annie at the Clay Center.
Garner grew up in Charleston, West Virginia and is a longtime supporter of the Charleston Light Opera Guild. She is also an alumna of the Guild, having appeared in some of their shows, as well as starring in shows put on by the Children's Theatre of Charleston.
Garner has many acting credits and is well known for her roles in the film 13 Going on 30 (2004), Daredevil (2003), and the hit series Alias (2001-2006). She made her Broadway debut as an understudy in the 1995 revival of A Month in the Country. She also starred in the 2007 Broadway revival of Cyrano de Bergerac as Roxane.
Garner stopped by the CLOG Theatre recently, where rehearsals are underway for Annie. The Charleston Light Opera Guild last performed the show in 2011. Both the previous production and the upcoming one are co-productions with the Clay Center.
Charleston Light Opera Guild’s Annie opens at the Clay Center on October 30th, with performances October 30-November 1st, and November 6-8.
Visit their website for more information on when tickets will be going on sale: Charleston Light Opera Guild
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
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