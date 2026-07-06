BRASS EXPRESS: A TRIBUTE TO CHICAGO & BEYOND Will Come to The Metropolitan Theatre

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Brass Express: A Tribute to Chicago & Beyond will take the stage this September at The Metropolitan Theatre in West Virginia. The performance will take place on September 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The nine-member ensemble Brass Express, which includes four former members of Brass Metropolis, will perform re-creations of classic hits from the golden age of horn bands, spotlighting the music of Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Tower of Power. The program is built around soulful vocals and a full brass section designed to recreate the sound that dominated radio airwaves in the late 1960s and 1970s.

The concert will include some of the most recognizable arrangements in pop and rock history, emphasizing tight horn lines, funk-infused rhythms, and expansive vocal harmonies.

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