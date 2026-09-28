BURIED TRUTH to Premiere at M.T. Pockets Theatre in Morgantown

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M.T. Pockets Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Buried Truth, a new drama by playwright Glynn Cosker, with six performances from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 8. Performances take place at the company's intimate 37-seat theatre at 203 Parsons Street in Morgantown.

Directed by Kaici Lore and Allie Paquet, the full-length, two-act drama follows three estranged sisters who reunite after their mother's death to open a mysterious envelope. Over a single afternoon, buried family secrets - and a final message - will either shatter or bind them.

Amy has been estranged from her family for five years and did not attend her mother's funeral. When her sisters - Helen, a therapist, and Martha, an aspiring Manhattan actress - arrive for a tense one-day visit, a supposed fumigation confines them to Amy's back porch. Old grievances and very different memories of childhood quickly boil over.

As secrets surface, Amy makes a painful admission about her son. Then the true purpose of the visit emerges: Helen reveals an envelope their mother left behind, holding a key, a cryptic apology and a family history none of them knew existed. The discovery forces the sisters to confront what they experienced, what they witnessed and what they chose to ignore.

Laced with sharp humor and dark revelations, Buried Truth asks whether some secrets should stay hidden - and whether three broken women can finally choose to hold each other up.

With an all-female cast of four and two women sharing the director's chair, the production reflects M.T. Pockets' long-standing mission of promoting women and minorities in the arts. The theatre's 37-seat house puts audiences only feet from the porch where the sisters' story unfolds.

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