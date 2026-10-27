Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BERNSTEIN IN STORY AND SONG to Open at Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
Vocalist Morgan James and Jamie Bernstein provide narration at the Capitol Theatre.
This November, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will pay tribute to American music icon Leonard Bernstein, the beloved conductor and composer, with a unique twist. Interspersed between Bernstein's music will be live narration and stories written and performed by someone who knew him best: Leonard Bernstein's daughter, Jamie.
On November 19, the WSO will present Bernstein in Story and Song, an ode to the classical music giant's life and legacy. The orchestra will perform selections composed by Bernstein throughout his 50 year career, with beloved favorites from hits like West Side Story and On the Town, as well as some lesser-known works. Vocalist Morgan James, in her third appearance with the WSO, will perform several numbers, with Jamie Bernstein providing narration throughout. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The WSO Capitol Series is presented by WesBanco. Additional support for Bernstein in Story and Song is provided by Harold and Roanne Burech.
'Of all the outstanding performances we have planned this season, Bernstein in Story and Song may be the one I am most looking forward to,' says WSO Music Director John Devlin. 'Morgan James is an extraordinary talent in her own right, and I am delighted to bring her back to the Capitol Theatre for this performance. Combine her artistry and skill with Jamie's storytelling and narration to provide a fascinating look at one of America's biggest musical icons and the result is a truly unforgettable portrait of Bernstein's music and life.'
Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) was a highly influential figure in the classical music world during his storied career. Well known as both a conductor and composer, Bernstein served as the Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, where he televised the popular Young People's Concerts, allowing for these educational programs to reach children around the world. His orchestral and choral works include three symphonies (No. 1: Jeremiah, No. 2: The Age of Anxiety, and No. 3: Kaddish), Serenade, Mass, Chichester Psalms, Songfest, Divertimento for Orchestra, Arias and Barcarolles, and Concerto for Orchestra. Bernstein's works for the Broadway stage include On the Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, and the immensely popular West Side Story. Considering the impact Bernstein made on the American music canon, this concert is in part a celebration of America250.
Audience members can expect selections from Bernstein's greatest hits, such as West Side Story, Candide, and On the Town, as well as lesser-known works such as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Jamie Bernstein will share her personal experiences with her father throughout the concert.
In addition to the Masterworks performance on Thursday night, earlier in the week, Bernstein in Story and Song will be presented as part of the WSO's own Young People's Concerts. On Wednesday, November 18, students from school districts in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania will visit the Capitol Theatre for a condensed performance of the concert, specifically tailored to young learners.
'Our Young People's Concerts are an invaluable part of our mission at the WSO,' says WSO Executive Director Marc Zyla. 'We believe that introducing live classical music to students at a young age can start a lifelong love of music, and I can think of no better way to educate and entertain our young people than by introducing them to the colorful life and music of Leonard Bernstein. It feels truly special to pay tribute to Bernstein, who helped grow the New York Philharmonic's Young People's Concerts exponentially and thus created the blueprint for educational outreach for orchestras like ours across the country.' While the WSO's Young People's Concert is closed to the public, educators or homeschooling groups interested in bringing students to the performance can complete the inquiry form on the WSO website.
'For audiences of both the Young People's Concert and Bernstein in Story and Song, one thing is for certain: the crowd will leave the theatre having learned something new,' says Devlin. 'Whether that's an intimate detail of Bernstein's life and legacy or simply experiencing the magic of a live orchestra for the very first time, I know that our musicians, our guest artists, and the music itself will create an unforgettable concert experience for everyone.'
Bernstein in Story and Song begins at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 19, at the Capitol Theatre.
TICKETS
Tickets for Bernstein in Story and Song start at $25. Students receive 50% off, with college students enjoying free entry. Tickets can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, over the phone at 304-232-6191, or in person at the WSO box office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003 or 304-232-6191.
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