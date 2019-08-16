AUDITION NOTICE: ROCK OF AGES at ALBAN ARTS CENTER! Auditions Begin August 23rd!

The Broadway hit musical Rock of Ages is being performed by a local theater for the first time in West Virginia! Alban Arts Center recently announced audition details and dates as well as performance dates.

Audition Dates: August 23rd, 2019 at 6:00 PM and August 24th, 2019 at 1:00 PM



Audition Location: Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plz, St. Albans, WV 25177



Rolls to Fill: 7 men and 10 women.



Audition Details: Those auditioning must prepare a short selection of a song, preferably a rock song which showcases your range, and bring printed sheet music for the piano accompanist or a prepared CD with the music. Cold readings from the script will be provided.



Performance Dates: November 15-17th, 2019 and November 21st-24, 2019.



Performance Location: Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plz, St. Albans, WV 25177



More Information: Visit www.albanartscenter.com or their Facebook event page

Images Taken from Broadway/Touring Productions

Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical featuring classic 80's hits which debuted on Broadway in 2009, where it was nominated for multiple Tony awards, before closing in 2015. Recently the show has been revived Off-Broadway with many members of the original cast in honor of the show's tenth anniversary.

Images Taken from Broadway/Touring Productions

Rock of Ages tells the story of aspiring rock star Drew Boley, who works as a busboy in a Hollywood bar, and Sherrie Chrisitian, an actress who moved to LA to become a movie star, as they both search for a way to make their mark on LA. The story, told through a mash-up of nearly thirty 80's rock classics, follows the two star-crossed lovers as they navigate the ups and downs of obtaining their dreams.

Images Taken from Broadway/Touring Productions

Rock of Ages will be directed by Marlette Carter and feature music direction by Mark Scarpelli. Natasha Allen will be serving as the Assistant Director.





Related Articles Shows View More West Virginia Stories