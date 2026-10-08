Woolly Mammoth Theatre Honors Phil Mendelson at Dinner on Stage
The fundraiser brought together 100 guests for an evening featuring remarks from theatre leaders and a seated dinner on the set of VENUS.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company recently celebrated the return of its Dinner on Stage fundraiser after a seven-year hiatus, honoring DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson for his longstanding support of theatre and the performing arts in Washington, DC. The evening raised $125,000 to support Woolly Mammoth's artistic programming and community initiatives.
Hosted by Elizabeth Friedman and David S. Cohen, Dinner on Stage brought together 100 guests for an evening of celebration that culminated with a seated dinner on the set of the theatre's current production VENUS, featuring remarks from a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:
- Kimberly Douglas, Woolly Mammoth Managing Director
- Scott Schreiber, Board Chair Emeritus
- Phil Mendelson, Honoree and Chairman of the DC Council
- Julie Rios, Board Chair
- Reggie D. White, Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director
- Max Posner, Playwright of Hanukkah Spectacular
The event underscored Chairman Mendelson's decades of advocacy for the arts in the nation's capital, from championing cultural funding to supporting the creative community that makes DC a vibrant home for theatre.
'Throughout his tenure, Chairman Mendelson has been a steadfast champion of the arts, recognizing that a vibrant cultural community is essential to a thriving city and to a thriving democracy,' shared Board Chair Emeritus Scott Schreiber. 'Under his leadership, Washington, D.C. has maintained strong support for the arts, helping make the district a national leader in per-capita arts funding.'
Beginning in October 2008, Woolly Mammoth's Dinner on Stage marked an annual gathering of both stalwart theatre goers and Washingtonians just dipping their toes into the city's performing arts theme. After pausing the event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woolly staff, patrons, and supporters alike expressed deep joy and excitement as they shared in the evening's triumphant return.
'Dinner On Stage is BACK,' said Managing Director Kimberly Douglas. 'Whether you're a longtime supporter, a first-time guest, an artist, a partner, or a friend, your presence here reflects a shared belief in the power of art in Washington, DC and throughout the country.'
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a journey through Woolly's eclectic backstage spaces, beginning with cocktails in the Green Room and Rehearsal Hall, followed by a tour of the theatre's active Scene Shop, a seated three-course meal on the set of Steve Yockey's VENUS, and an after party filled with music, dancing, desserts, and exclusive access to an extensive collection of costumes, props, and scripts. Top sponsors and guests were treated to a lively VIP Reception pre-show, featuring keynote remarks from VENUS' Scenic Designer Gisela Estrada and personalized tarot readings by Sunsoaked Energy.
Funds raised at Dinner on Stage directly support Woolly Mammoth's mission to develop and produce new, provocative plays and to engage audiences and artists across the Washington region.
'This moment challenges us to reimagine what theatre can be,' Artistic Director Reggie D. White reflected. 'To build institutions that are more inclusive, more responsive, more connected to the communities we serve. To move beyond simply preserving theatre and instead ask how theatre can remain essential.'
More information is available at www.woollymammoth.net/dinneronstage.
Event Credits
Catering: CNF Catering
Desserts: Dog Tag Bakery
Live Jazz: Patience Rowe
Photography: Trevaughn Smith
VIP Tarot Card Readings: Sunsoaked Energy
After-party Music: DJ Jahsonic
About Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is a leading force in the American theatre, dedicated to developing and producing new plays that explore the edges of theatrical style and confront the essential issues of our time.
Photo Credit: Trevaughn Smith
Photo Credit: Trevaughn Smith
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