Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Vickie Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Chrissy Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre, Stefan Sittig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria, Stacey Yvonne Taylor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts, Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre , Parker Esse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jessica Kresge - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre, Judith Harmon - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company, Kristina Martin - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Dominique Fawn Hill - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Jeannette Christensen - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Alejo Vietti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres, Priscilla Stapula - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Rob Tessier - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Sharon Veselic - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre, Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre, Emily "EJ" Jonas - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Skexandria

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Timothy Douglas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre, Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Matt Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players



Runners-Up: Iyona Blake - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron, Liz Mykietyn - DELIGHTFUL QUARENTINE - Reston Community Players, Christine Maxted - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Rebecca Aparicio - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Runners-Up: Jose Carrasquillo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres, Jolene Vettese - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts, Lili-Anne Brown - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre, LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre, LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: ON YOUR FEET EN ESPAÑOL - Gala Hispanic Theater, A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres, XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Dan Martin - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Ken and Patti Crowley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre, Beth DeMarco - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company, Franklin Coleman - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Xavier Pierce - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Christopher Annas-Lee - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Joey Wallen - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center, Lynn Joslin - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Chris Zavadowski and Cathy Drummond - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Paige Rammelkamp - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria, Marci Shegogue - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre, Josh Cleaveland - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Nolan Williams, Jr. - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Walter Bobby Mccoy - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre, Bobby McCoy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater, Merissa Martignoni Driscoll - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre, LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre, SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax community theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre, SIX - The National Theatre, A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron



Runners-Up: SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre, BEYOND THE LIGHTS - Black Theatre Ensemble, I WANT A JOB. - Sunshine Projects

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre, A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sienna Manatos - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre



Runners-Up: Ashton Schaffer - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry, Caleigh Riordan Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildwood summer theatre, Ashley Williams - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Nova Y. Payton - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Hana Tawil - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center, Nova Y. Payton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre, Gaby Albo - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Alex Aspiazu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach



Runners-Up: Ellie Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players, Anna Burrell - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre, Kim Thornley - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Reston Community Players

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Yaiza Figueroa - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theatre



Runners-Up: Corisa Myers - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron, Craig Wallace - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres, Zoë Bowen Smith - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company



Runners-Up: STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company, OUR TOWN - Seton Players, GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatres



Runners-Up: GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron, LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater, OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

Winner: WRITTEN IN STONE - Washington National Opera



Runners-Up: PARABLE OF THE SOWER - Music Center at the Strathmore / Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Pat Haggerty - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre, Matt Liptak - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria, Nick Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Jason Ardizzone-West - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Clifton Chadick - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Matt Liptak - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center, Alexander Dodge - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Zach Duane - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Seth Sacher - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players, Walter Stewart - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre, Tristen Geren - I BELIEB! - Sunshine Projects

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: David Budries - GRACE - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Ryan Hickey - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre, Mathew Rowe - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre, Tosin Olufolabi - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Stellamaris Orellana - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Max Miller - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre, Chiara Bangor Giorgio (Gingy) - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company, Maggie Watts - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Francisca Tapia - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre



Runners-Up: Madelin Marchant - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Arica Jackson - GRACE - Ford's Theatre, Audrey Baker - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Caleigh Davis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Jeremy Gee - ROMEO AND JULIET - Imagination Stage ISPE Company, Jack Lockrem - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company, Jared Dent - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Justine 'Icy' Moral - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres



Runners-Up: Adelina Mitchell - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Round House Theatre, Evelyn Rosario - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre, Yesenia Iglesias - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: NEWSIES - Reston Community Players



Runners-Up: THE ADDAMS FAMILY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company, MATILDA - Pied Piper Theatre, EL PUENTE - GALA Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR WONDERFUL AND HER DOG - Keegan Theatre



Runners-Up: LA LLAMADA DE SYLVIA MÉNDEZ: SEPARATE IS NEVER EQUAL - GALA Hispanic Theatre, CORDUROY - Imagination Stage, MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Imagination Stage

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Runners-Up: Little Theatre of Alexandria, Ovations Theatre, City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Kennedy Center



Runners-Up: Ford's Theatre, Signature Theatre, Workhouse Arts Center