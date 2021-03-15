Washington Performing Arts Honors The Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Tribute Featuring Renée Fleming & More

On Monday, March 15-what would have been Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 88th birthday-Washington Performing Arts premieres The Muse and the Musicale: A Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg from Friends in the Arts, a compilation of video tributes to the late Justice. Concentrating on the intimate and meaningful role that music played in the life of Justice Ginsburg, as well as the many Musicale performances by exceptional artists she co-curated and sponsored at the Supreme Court, the video includes moving remembrances from: opera stars Renée Fleming, Joyce Di Donato, and Alyson Cambridge; classical soloists Joshua Bell, Itzhak Perlman, Rachel Barton Pine, and Alisa Weilerstein; composer/vocalist Patrice Michaels (the Justice's daughter-in-law); jazz and Broadway icons John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey; and other eminent performers.

Justice Ginsburg was a longtime friend of Washington Performing Arts, which presented her with its Ambassador of the Arts Award in 2015 recognizing her passionate involvement with music and her advocacy of its role in the life of our democracy. With Washington Performing Arts President Emeritus Douglas Wheeler (who co-hosts the video with NPR's Nina Totenberg), Justice Ginsburg stewarded the semi-annual Musicales at the Court for many years, supported by Friends of Music at the Supreme Court and (each autumn) The Richard Tucker Music Foundation.

The Muse and the Musicale: A Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg from Friends in the Arts can be viewed for free on Monday, March 15 at 4:30PM ET on the Washington Performing Arts website and Facebook page.