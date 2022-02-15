Washington National Opera to Present D.C. Premiere of Francesca Zambello's Production of CARMEN

In a D.C. premiere production, Washington National Opera (WNO) will present Georges Bizet's beloved blockbuster tragedy Carmen, May 14-28, 2022 in the Kennedy Center's Opera House. With artistic direction by WNO's own Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister, this production explores the iconic story through the lens of cultural conversations around gender, sexuality, and power. The performance will also feature an important role debut from Grammy Award®-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the role of Carmen.

"I am overjoyed that Isabel Leonard will be debuting the role with us and I will be returning to direct a long-time love of mine that I have staged in different versions over the decades. Isabel recently told me:

"I am thrilled to do Carmen! Ever since I knew what opera was, I knew who Carmen was. It is always daunting to do roles that are so well known, but I am excited to get into her shoes and bring my Spanish blood to her character!"

As a director I am invigorated to go back to this story and score with a new cast because there is always something fresh to unleash as we create chemistry among performers to share with an audience."

As "one of opera's most in-demand voices," (Town and Country) Leonard Will lead a star-studded cast that includes: Colombian American soprano Vanessa Vasquez in her return to WNO as Micaëla, 2018 Marian Anderson Award winner and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in the role of Escamillo, and internationally acclaimed tenor Michael Fabiano portrays Don José in his highly anticipated company debut.

Zambello continues, "For WNO, our Carmen brings together every possible element both onstage and backstage. It uses children, huge chorus, dancers, fighters, orchestra, even animals, and most of all, deeply passionate real characters who sing fiercely difficult music while creating characters who give of their souls all night long. I wanted to offer our audiences this powerful drama of a woman's journey to meet her chosen fate in a lavish, stylish, and period setting."

Two special Cafritz Young Artists Performances of Carmen will take place on May 15 and 27, and will feature singers from the Young Artist program in principal roles.

WNO's annual opera gala will take place on the opening night of Carmen and will be chaired by Jim Bell.

Visit WNO's website for complete production details and casting information.