Washington National Opera Presents COSÃŒ FAN TUTTE In A Creative New Staging And Featuring An All-Star Cast

In a new production, Washington National Opera will present CosÃ¬ fan tutte, March 12-26, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater, marking the first fully staged production since March 2020. Mozart's classic will return in a newly conceived production integrating the performers and the orchestra together on the stage of the intimate Eisenhower Theater. This will allow the action to play out close to the audience as they follow the rapid comic and tragic turns of the four young lovers. Despite Mozart's profound understanding of the human heart, this version looks closely at the central actions of deception between the couples and invites us to ask if the deceivers are the men or the women? Mozart called it Cosi fan tutte (Women are like that), but is Cosi fan tutti (men are like that) more apt?

Hailed as one of the greatest basses of our time, legendary Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto plays the role of Don Alfonso, the "puppet master" of the plot's experiment in fidelity and human behavior. Furlanetto-in his WNO debut-is one of the most sought-after singers in the world and critics praise him for his vast range, thundering vocal power, and excellent acting ability. The production will also feature "radiant" (Opera Today) soprano Laura Wilde and one of the most exciting mezzo-sopranos singing today Rihab Chaieb as sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella in their own WNO debuts. Highly sought-after lyric tenor Kang Wang and "impressive" (Opera Wire) baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky take on the roles of Ferrando and Guglielmo, respectively. Grammy Award-winning soprano Ana MarÃ­a MartÃ­nez makes her role debut as Despina, returning to WNO in a main role after a decade away. MartÃ­nez made an appearance in December as part of a tribute to bass-baritone Justino DÃ­az during the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Major Mozart stylist, Erina Yashima, makes an important American operatic debut after many successes on the concert stage in Europe. Yashima joins bold director, Alison Moritz, who has led two new works for the American Opera Initiative series- Proving Up and Taking Up Serpents. Moritz and her design team have created an elegant production featuring period costumes with a strong theatrical interpretation.

Visit WNO's website for complete production details and casting information.