WASHINGTON WOMEN, Featuring the Words of Hilary Clinton, Michelle Obama & More Released by Essential Voices USA

Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor, announced the release of WASHINGTON WOMEN, a new collection of choral songs by David Chase and Judith Clurman. It is scored for mixed chorus, piano and cello. The texts are taken from speeches, opinions, and interviews of sixteen remarkable women from across the political spectrum, all of whom spent part of their lives associated with Washington DC - First Ladies, Senators, Congresswomen, Supreme Court Justices, Secretaries of State, Vice President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives: Abigail Adams, Madeleine Albright, Barbara Bush, Laura Bush, Shirley Chisholm, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Betty Ford, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kamala Harris, Elena Kagan, Michelle Obama, Sandra Day O'Connor, Nancy Pelosi, Condoleezza Rice, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Chase Smith. The singers of Essential Voices USA are joined by pianist Lee Musiker and cellist Raman Ramakrishnan. The recording, on Acis (APL27921), can be streamed on all platforms. The published score is available through Hal Leonard (HL00329483).

The World Premiere performance of WASHINGTON WOMEN took place on July 1, 2022, when six movement were performed on National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Concerts. Performances are planned during International Women's Month, in March, 2023.

WASHINGTON WOMEN was commissioned by Essential Voices USA, with funding from the Maury Newburger Foundation. Support for the project was also provided by The Billy Rose Foundation, the Shapiro-Levin Family Charitable Fund, The Tillett and Burke Family Fund, Michael Douris, Margery Rosenberg, and other individual contributors. The recording was produced and engineered by Silas Brown, who was assisted by Jeremy Kinney.

TRACKS

Essential Voices USA

Lee Musiker, Piano

Raman Ramakrishnan, Cello

Conducted by Judith Clurman

I THE ESSENCE OF AMERICA - Condoleezza Rice (2:13)

II FOR CENTURIES NOW - Elena Kagan (2:41)

III FREEDOM - Eleanor Roosevelt/Hillary Rodham Clinton/Betty Ford (1:41)

IV THOSE OF US WHO SHOUT - Margaret Chase Smith (2:10)

V IN THE FIELD OF EQUAL RIGHTS - Shirley Chisholm (2:39)

VI WE PRIDE OURSELES - Laura Bush (2:03)

VII WE NOT ONLY DREAM - Kamala Harris/Nancy Pelosi (2:32)

VIII IT IS NECESSARY - Sandra Day O'Connor (2:48)

IX REMEMBER THE LADIES - Abigail Adams (1:38)

X IT TOOK ME QUITE A LONG TIME - Madeleine Albright (2:17)

XI BELIEVE - Barbara Bush (2:18)

XII I AM EVER HOPEFUL/I WANT A PRESIDENT - Ruth Bader Ginsburg/Michelle Obama (5:11)

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA comprises a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their Acis recordings include America at Heart, Appalachian Stories, Cradle Hymn, Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit, May You Heal, Winter Harmonies, and Words Matter. Conductor Judith Clurman conducts Essential Voices USA, and the Singing Tree Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her work has received Emmy and Grammy nominations and she has collaborated with the major classical orchestras and conductors of the world. She was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School for 18 years and a faculty member for the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute in Classical Music and Opera. Judith currently teaches private and ensemble voice at the Manhattan School of Music. Her music and arrangements are published by G. Schirmer, Schott, and Hal Leonard, and have been performed by the Detroit, Houston, National, Toronto, and San Francisco Symphonies and the New York and Boston Pops.