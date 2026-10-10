Review: WHERE DEAD WOMEN GO TO DANCE at Theatre Prometheus

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Willow Kyteler as Kim and Alex Aspiazu as Ellen

A dark, witchy comedy, there is still time to see WHERE DEAD WOMEN GO TO DANCE before it departs this world on October 17. Written by Stephen Spotswood and directed by Lauren Patton Villegas, this is a world premiere produced by Theatre Prometheus.

Kim (Willow Kyteler) and Ellen (Alex Aspiazu) are lifelong friends whose bond is tragically cut short by Ellen’s sudden and unexpected death. Using an old family recipe passed down through the generations, Kim reanimates Ellen, who now has no need to eat or breathe and has a hole punched in the back of her head. Despite this, her biting wit remains intact. Now returned to the land of the living, Kim and Ellen chat and laugh, discuss the rules that now limit Ellen, and slowly touch on the events that led up to her death.

Willow Kyteler and Alex Aspiazu are paired up incredibly well. Kyteler plays Kim as confident, mysterious, and deeply caring. Aspiazu grants Ellen a grandiose personality that sometimes seems to be a response to instances of hardship in her life. This mix of personalities feels natural and plays well during the fast-paced, familiar conversations of two best friends. It also rings true during the heavier, soul-baring moments Kim and Ellen unpack.

In addition to the magnetic relationship between Kim and Ellen, the careful balance of comedy and horror gives WHERE DEAD WOMEN GO TO DANCE its vibrant charm. The peculiar circumstances Ellen now finds herself dealing with offer many opportunities for macabre jokes (often from Ellen herself), but the humor never becomes tired or overplayed. In fact, the oddness of the situation allows for larger conversations that Kim and Ellen never got to have in life. This unique blend makes the physical comedy scenes of Kim lugging Ellen’s lifeless body into the kitchen feel very much in line with the heavier scenes exploring grief, loss, and the severing of a strong bond.

The cabin-like atmosphere created by set designer Simone Schneeberg allows the audience to accept that, yes, magic is present on stage and that what has been conjured up is somewhat forbidden. Additionally, the combination of sound design by Angelica Huertas and lighting design by Felix Clarke is especially noteworthy. This is most apparent in moments when Kim or Ellen is alone, either in the bathroom or dancing in the kitchen. In these scenes without dialogue, the sound and lighting illuminate each friend’s thoughts and feelings, allowing the audience to sit with the gravity of the situation alongside the characters.

Despite being a twist on the horror genre, WHERE DEAD WOMEN GO TO DANCE never loses sight of the fact that it is first and foremost about the love two friends have for each other and the support each person needs and provides. The show asks the audience to consider what living a full life means, even when the question is further complicated by loss. It is the human experience (Ellen’s condition aside) that the show argues makes life worth living.

WHERE DEAD WOMEN GO TO DANCE runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

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