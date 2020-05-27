VIDEO: Watch John Dempsey, Dana Rowe, and More in Episode 9 of SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre has released its 9th episode of Signature Strong Live, featuring John Dempsey, Dana Rowe, and more!

Writing Team John Dempsey and Dana Rowe (BLACKBEARD, THE FIX, THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK, BROTHER RUSSIA), Rachel Zampelli (THE FIX, BROTHER RUSSIA), Doug Kreeger (BROTHER RUSSIA) and Kevin McAllister (BLACKBEARD, BROTHER RUSSIA) talk with Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer about Dempsey and Rowe's musicals at Signature.



