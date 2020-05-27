Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch John Dempsey, Dana Rowe, and More in Episode 9 of SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

Signature Theatre has released its 9th episode of Signature Strong Live, featuring John Dempsey, Dana Rowe, and more!

Writing Team John Dempsey and Dana Rowe (BLACKBEARD, THE FIX, THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK, BROTHER RUSSIA), Rachel Zampelli (THE FIX, BROTHER RUSSIA), Doug Kreeger (BROTHER RUSSIA) and Kevin McAllister (BLACKBEARD, BROTHER RUSSIA) talk with Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer about Dempsey and Rowe's musicals at Signature.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Watch John Dempsey, Dana Rowe, and More in Episode 9 of SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- MAME Opens On Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'I Want a Friend' For the 2020 Game Changers Virtual Gala
  • VIDEO: Linda Eder Talks 'Quarantine Eating' & More in New Song Video for 'Wicked Game'
  • Video Flashback: Tituss Burgess Performs 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY at Carnegie Hall
  • VIDEO: Watch Oneika Phillips, Lillias White and More Come Together to Spread Joy with FELA!
  • VIDEO: Taylor Louderman and the Cast of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny Reunite