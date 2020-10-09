Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: The Kennedy Center's SMI Chamber Performs Mendelssohn String Quartet in E-flat Major

Article Pixel

Performers include Nathan Cho, violin; Timothy Lee, violin; Valeria Serrano, viola; and Nailah Harris, cello.

Oct. 9, 2020  

The Kennedy Center has posted a new video of its SMI Chamber performing Mendelssohn String Quartet in E-flat Major.

Performers include Nathan Cho, violin; Timothy Lee, violin; Valeria Serrano, viola; and Nailah Harris, cello. Coached by Jennifer Mondie, NSO Viola.

Check out the performance below!

VIDEO: The Kennedy Center's SMI Chamber Performs Mendelssohn String Quartet in E-flat Major
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You