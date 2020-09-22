Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Signature Theatre Presents AT THE FULL YUM by Rahima R. Rice

Article Pixel

After the reading,  a Q&A was held with Rice and director Jared Shamberger.

Sep. 22, 2020  

On September 21, at 7PM EST, Signature Theatre presented a free virtual reading of the new play AT THE FULL YUM, by DC playwright Rahima R. Rice. The play is a captivating story about the joy and uncertainty of parenting a Black teenage boy in DC, told over the course of one tense night.

You'll get a peek at the play's development process, as a group of professional actors make the writer's work come to life for the first time. After the reading, a Q&A was held with Rice and director Jared Shamberger.

Check out the full stream below!

VIDEO: Signature Theatre Presents AT THE FULL YUM by Rahima R. Rice
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You