A new episode has been released for Signature Strong Live!, called The Choreography Episode.

Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner talks with Parker Esse (WEST SIDE STORY) and Jared Grimes (JELLY'S LAST JAM).

A special group number is also performed by some favorite Signature dancers

