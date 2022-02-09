Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At DAPHNE'S DIVE at Signature Theatre

Get a first look at the production below, now on stage through March 20th.

Feb. 9, 2022  

Colorful characters create a makeshift ménage at the neighborhood watering hole in a vivid and vibrant play by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Water by the Spoonful and In the Heights.

Run by the warm and enterprising Daphne, a north Philadelphia bar becomes home for a disparate band of society's outsiders; among them an offbeat artist, eccentric activist, ambitious businessman, retired biker, abandoned teenager and Daphne's vivacious sister. Over the course of nearly twenty years, they drink, dance, rejoice, and grieve together in a captivating weave of interconnection.

Both poignant and joyful, this tribute to found family serves hospitality with a twist of heart in every pour.

For tickets visit SigTheatre.org.

