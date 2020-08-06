Upcoming Comedy Web Series THE BREAKDOWN Shows Hilarious And Painful Side Of Self-Taped Auditions

Season 1 of 'The Breakdown' will be available August 14th on YouTube and Facebook Watch.

A new comedy web series, "The Breakdown", created by casting associate Madison Landis and writer/actor John-Michael Jalonen, reveals the painfully funny side of actors taping auditions at home in a rapidly-changing industry. Season 1 of "The Breakdown" will be available August 14th on YouTube and Facebook Watch.

Landis is a casting associate who has worked on projects for Netflix, AppleTV+, Showtime, HBO Max, Focus Features, and more. Most importantly, she's watched thousands of auditions. Jalonen is an actor and writer, published in HuffPost, Richmond Magazine, Richmond Times-Dispatch, and more. Most importantly, he's failed so many auditions.

Together, they created "The Breakdown", produced through their company, HimHer Productions.

Self-taped auditions are a major part of the casting process for film and TV, and with the rise of COVID-19, casting offices may never reopen for in-person auditions. Actors taping at home become their own camera crew, lighting crew, director, editor, and more just to submit a single audition - all on tight deadlines.

"The logistics of self-taping are as complicated as doing an in-person audition, more so if you're not technically savvy," said Jalonen, who appears in the show's first episode. "It's not just about the acting; actors have to become filmmakers too. How many audition classes are teaching how to use your bedroom lamp to create good lighting? Or how to use editing software? What do you do if you live alone and can't get someone to be your reader? These are the kinds of obstacles that actors everywhere, and the ones in our show, are up against."

Each episode of "The Breakdown" is based on a "true audition nightmare", and follows an actor trying to hurdle the awkward obstacles only found in a self-taped setting. One actor just can't get their slate right, one can't nail their fast food audition, one takes the reality of the scene a bit too far.

"I've seen all kinds of self-taped auditions," said Landis, who co-directed and co-wrote the series. "Creating 'The Breakdown' was a way to make actors out there feel less alone. Self- taping is awkward, imperfect, and we wanted to celebrate the tension and humor of that part of the process."

Season 1 of "The Breakdown" shot episodes in Richmond, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, including a remotely directed episode shot in the midst of the pandemic.

Season 2 of "The Breakdown" has already begun production, with a projected release date of Spring 2021.

"The Breakdown" Season 1 trailer, episodes, and more information can be found at The Breakdown's web site, Twitter, Instagram, and the HimHer Productions Facebook.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You