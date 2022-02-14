'To Immigrants With Love' Campaign Celebrates In Cities Across The U.S.

Today, the I Stand With Immigrants initiative celebrates To Immigrants With Love (TIWL), an annual effort around Valentine's Day to share messages of love and support for immigrants from people across the country - including artists, activists, and public figures.

The #ToImmigrantsWithLove campaign honors each of our families' sacrifices, struggles, and successes, because America's strength is reflected in our diversity built over generations. The campaign includes both online and in-person art and letter-writing components to show positivity and support for all immigrants across the United States.

In addition to asking people across the U.S. to write letters of support, this year's campaign features hopeful messages in some of the country's largest cities and those with some of the largest immigrant communities, including Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, DC. Heartfelt messages will be shown on billboards and other creative displays in high-traffic areas, and will make clear to the millions of individuals and families waiting for immigration relief that their neighbors and community members send them love and support.

A number of artists, activists, and public figures are all lending their voices to the campaign, including Aimee Carrero, Alyssa Milano, Bambadjan Bamba, Cara Santana, Carolina Sandoval, Debra Messing, Emily Tosta, Estelle, Hailey Sani, Hari Kondabolu, J.R Martinez, Jenna Ushkowitz, Julissa Calderon, Karan Brar, Marlene Favela, Paola Mendoza, Phillipa Soo, Piper Perabo, Reshma Saujani, and Tatyana Ali.

#ToImmigrantsWithLove is an opportunity for immigrants and allies to lift up positive stories of immigration in America, and highlight the importance of immigrants and their countless contributions to the fabric of our nation. The campaign encourages immigrants and everyone who loves them to add their voices to acknowledge publicly that they are standing with immigrants, no matter what.

"This Valentine's Day, we're thrilled to share messages of love and support for immigrant communities across the country from so many inspiring voices," said Jen Martin, Director of the I Stand With Immigrants initiative. "Anytime is the right time to share support for immigrant families and individuals, and we hope this campaign will send a clear message to them that millions of their neighbors and their communities are sending them love and support, too."

The I Stand With Immigrants Initiative is powered by FWD.us. As part of this initiative, the I Am An Immigrant campaign showcases stories of immigrants and immigration. Together, the campaigns empower immigrants and their allies to share stories and drive action that demonstrate immigration is good for our communities, economy, and country. These initiatives provide new avenues for individuals, companies, organizations, and public leaders - to take action in support of their immigrant employees, colleagues, constituents, neighbors and friends, during June as Immigrant Heritage Month and every day of the year.