Theatre Prometheus Announces 2022 Season

Join Theatre Prometheus for The Cassette Shop by Asif Majid, and Motherhood and Other Fractured Fairytales by Madeleine Regina, premiering at the Anacostia Arts Center, and follow the journey to select a director for our signature Pitch Your Passion initiative.

Applications for Theatre Prometheus' second round of Pitch Your Passion project opens on March 15th, 2022. This year, Theatre Prometheus has combined two of our favorite initiatives, empowering emerging directors and interrogating our relationship to the classics, to present: Pitch Your Passion: The Classics Edition.

The Cassette Shop was developed in partnership with local nonprofit AsylumWorks and will be featured as a staged reading to this year's Cross Currents Festival. It was created by a group of asylum-seeking Storytellers based in Washington, DC, a process that was facilitated by Lead Deviser Asif Majid and directed by Nikoo Mamdoohi. Theatre Prometheus looks forward to debuting The Cassette Shop as a mainstage show in the Spring of 2023.

Motherhood and Other Fractured Fairytales, devised and directed by Madeleine Regina, will premiere at The Anacostia Arts Center in September of 2022. The play examines society's old constructs of 'motherhood' with an aim to interrogate systems that put women, non-binary people, and BIPOC folks into boxes.

Important Dates to Note:

March 13th, 2022 - Pitch Your Passion opens for submissions

May 7th, 2022 - The Cassette Shop staged reading at the Cross Currents Festival

September 2022 - Premiere of Motherhood and Other Fractured Fairytales at The Anacostia Arts Center

For more information visit: http://theatreprometheus.org/