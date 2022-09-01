Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Du Jour to Present PREPARE FOR DEMOCRACY! - An Hour With the Spirit of Theodore Roosevelt in September

Theatre Du Jour to Present PREPARE FOR DEMOCRACY! - An Hour With the Spirit of Theodore Roosevelt in September

What if former President Theodore Roosevelt cut a deal with God to return from the dead? What would he have to say to the Americans living today?

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Theatre Du Jour will present Prepare for Democracy! -an hour with the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt, September 8 - 24 Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm at the DC Arts Center, 2438 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

What if former President Theodore Roosevelt cut a deal with God to return from the dead? What would he have to say to the Americans living today, would he even recognize our situation? Prepare for Democracy! envisions just that scenario and brings Roosevelt back to speak directly to the American people because, in his words, "I am asconcerned that our democracy is in a dire state." But there are rules: he cannot say anything he didn't say when he was alive, and he has limited time.

Based on the book, Progressive Principles, this one-person performance is derived from transcripts of speeches made by Roosevelt on the campaign trail in 1912. In his signature robust style, he makes his case plain and straightforward; lamenting inequality and injustice in our political and economic systems, decrying money and deceit in politics, demanding redistribution of wealth, warning against extremism, and begging us to raise the moral bar for our leaders. He quotes Lincoln at length, relates a story of an unscrupulous cowboy, and recounts being shot in 1912.

Veteran actor B. Stanley embodies the personage of Roosevelt, bringing his years of experience as a solo performer to the role. Audiences will remember his moving portrayal of Theo Van Gogh in Leonard Nimoy's Vincent, and his swashbuckling Don Juan in John Carter's I Jack, am the Knave of Hearts. Says Stanley wryly, "It's a great opportunity, I am finally old enough and fat enough to play this part."

Technical and directorial assistance by Jerry Herbilla

Tickets: theatredujour.org/current-om

Photo credit: by Michael Matason





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Synetic Theater Presents HOST AND GUESTPhotos: Synetic Theater Presents HOST AND GUEST
August 31, 2022

Synetic Theater opens its 2022–2023 season with Host and Guest, September 12 through October 2 at Synetic’s home theater in National Landing. The heartbreakingly beautiful tale of warring factions garnered international acclaim and established Synetic’s signature style when it first premiered 20 years ago as an artistic response to 9/11. See photos from the production.
Capital Fringe Hit: ABORTION ROAD TRIP Returns To Theatre PrometheusCapital Fringe Hit: ABORTION ROAD TRIP Returns To Theatre Prometheus
August 31, 2022

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Theatre Prometheus' brings back its award-winning production of Rachel Lynett's Abortion Road Trip as a staged reading.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON! Rescheduled at The McLean Community PlayersTHE SHOW MUST GO ON! Rescheduled at The McLean Community Players
August 31, 2022

The McLean Community Players' production of The Show Must Go On! A Musical Revue will be presented on the weekend of Sept. 23-24, 2022, at McLean's Alden Theater. This gala production marks the return of MCP to the Alden after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Ford's Theatre Performances Of THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Begin Next MonthFord's Theatre Performances Of THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Begin Next Month
August 30, 2022

Ford's Theatre Society announced full casting and the design team for Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful, September 23 – October 16, 2022. Directed by Michael Wilson, this classic American drama is a compelling portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.
Story District to Celebrate BIRTHDAY BASH at Lincoln Theatre in OctoberStory District to Celebrate BIRTHDAY BASH at Lincoln Theatre in October
August 29, 2022

Story District will celebrate its silver anniversary on October 1, 2022, with a Birthday Bash featuring a special performance at the Lincoln Theatre with some of their favorite storytellers from its 25-year legacy.