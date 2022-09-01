Theatre Du Jour to Present PREPARE FOR DEMOCRACY! - An Hour With the Spirit of Theodore Roosevelt in September

Theatre Du Jour will present Prepare for Democracy! -an hour with the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt, September 8 - 24 Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm at the DC Arts Center, 2438 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

What if former President Theodore Roosevelt cut a deal with God to return from the dead? What would he have to say to the Americans living today, would he even recognize our situation? Prepare for Democracy! envisions just that scenario and brings Roosevelt back to speak directly to the American people because, in his words, "I am asconcerned that our democracy is in a dire state." But there are rules: he cannot say anything he didn't say when he was alive, and he has limited time.

Based on the book, Progressive Principles, this one-person performance is derived from transcripts of speeches made by Roosevelt on the campaign trail in 1912. In his signature robust style, he makes his case plain and straightforward; lamenting inequality and injustice in our political and economic systems, decrying money and deceit in politics, demanding redistribution of wealth, warning against extremism, and begging us to raise the moral bar for our leaders. He quotes Lincoln at length, relates a story of an unscrupulous cowboy, and recounts being shot in 1912.

Veteran actor B. Stanley embodies the personage of Roosevelt, bringing his years of experience as a solo performer to the role. Audiences will remember his moving portrayal of Theo Van Gogh in Leonard Nimoy's Vincent, and his swashbuckling Don Juan in John Carter's I Jack, am the Knave of Hearts. Says Stanley wryly, "It's a great opportunity, I am finally old enough and fat enough to play this part."

Technical and directorial assistance by Jerry Herbilla

Tickets: theatredujour.org/current-om

Photo credit: by Michael Matason