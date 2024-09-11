The Library of Congress to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Jazz Legend Eddie Palmieri & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Library of Congress joins National Hispanic Heritage Month with a special presentation by legendary Latin jazz pianist Eddie Palmieri, readings by renowned Latino poets, a “cartonero” or handmade book workshop, and 50 audio recordings added to the Library's historic PALABRA Archive. The monthlong celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 honors the culture, history and contributions of the thriving Hispanic community to the nation.

Totaling 65 million, Latinos are the largest minority in the country and now comprise close to 20% of the U.S. population, according to the latest census data. The Library of Congress joins other federal agencies, local and national organizations and institutions in celebrating this community.

“The Library of Congress is honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through a series of events and activities – inspired by our extensive collections – to highlight the vibrant cultures, significant contributions, and enduring traditions of Hispanic and Latin Americans in our country,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “Join us for poetry readings, new streaming recordings in the PALABRA Archive, a Family Day creative workshop, and so much more. We invite all Americans to engage with and celebrate the integral and long-standing role of Hispanics and Latin Americans in our shared American story.”

As part of the Live! At the Library series of events on Sept. 19, former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and award-winning poets Ruth Behar and Maria Kelson –

all featured in the “Collecting Memories” exhibition and the PALABRA Audio Archive –

will join a reading and conversation in the Library's Hispanic Reading Room. The sold-out event has been organized in partnership with Letras Latinas, the literary initiative at the Institute for Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame. A book signing will follow.

The Library's Hispanic Reading Room will release a batch of 50 audio recordings from the PALABRA Archive, a collection of nearly 870 original recordings of 20th and 21st century poets and writers from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, the Caribbean, and other regions with Hispanic and Portuguese heritage populations. The extraordinary collection of new digital recordings featured this year include authors and poets such as Fernando Alegría (Chile); Dámaso Alonso (Spain); Yamila Bêgné (Argentina); Mario Bellatin (México); Vanessa Droz (Puerto Rico); Jorge Gaitán Durán (Colombia); Carlos Franqui (Cuba) and many more.

The American Archive of Public Broadcasting, a collaboration between the Library and Boston public media producer GBH, has launched its Hispanic Heritage Collection, featuring thousands of public radio and television programs from the 1960s to the present day. These programs highlight the cultures of diverse Hispanic communities in the United States, originating from Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Cuba and other countries in Central and South America as well as a wide range of social and political subjects impacting them.

Meanwhile, the Library's By the People program invites the public to join thousands of other volunteers in transcribing a collection of Spanish legal documents from the 15th through 19th centuries. Herencia: Centuries of Spanish Legal Documents has more than 20,000 pages of materials in Spanish, Latin and Catalan available for volunteer transcription, with both English and Spanish instructions on the By the People website, crowd.loc.gov.

Through Concerts from the Library of Congress, legendary multi-Grammy winner and jazz master pianist, Eddie Palmieri, will perform some of his popular works to an already sold-out audience in the Coolidge Auditorium on Oct. 18, bookending the monthlong celebrations. Palmieri, whose career spans over six decades, has revolutionized the jazz and salsa genres with his innovative compositions, including his 1965 hit “Azúcar Pa' Ti,” which was inducted into the Library's National Recording Registry in 2009. The evening celebration will open with a short film, “Eddie Palmieri: Harlem River Drive,” which delves into the inspiration behind the album and explores Palmieri's multifaceted creative process.

Other highlights from this year's Hispanic Heritage Month events and activities include:

Sept. 14: Family Day will hold a workshop to make “cartoneros” or handmade books inspired by Latin American cartoneros and artists books. Each Family Day includes a creative activity, connections to Library collections, a chance to talk to staff experts, and a guide to using Library resources at home. Register for free tickets here.

Sept. 19: The American Folklife Center will host a conversation with Chicano muralist Fabián Debora and Rocabilly and country musician Rosie Flores, both named National Endowment for the Arts fellows in 2024. The artists will share stories about their lives, work and experiences as artists. Register for free tickets here.

Sept. 27: The Library is launching a pilot University Leadership and Faculty Showcase to expand knowledge about the resources and careers available at the Library. The virtual event, targeting university leaders from institutions supporting librarianship – particularly Hispanic-serving institutions – is the result of a collaboration between the Human Capital Directorate and the Barrier Analysis Taskforce Hispanic Working Group.

Oct. 10: The Hispanic Reading Room will host a discussion with librarians and educators from Brazil's Projeto Portinari. The public is invited to explore the Hispanic Reading Room, play bingo, enter to win prizes and enjoy Latino music.

Comments