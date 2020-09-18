The King's Singers Announce 2020 Digital Tour

The King's Singers continue partnership with IDAGIO for a four-part concert series

Following the success of their Idagio concert in July, British a cappella ensemble The King's Singers has partnered once more with the leading streaming service for classical music to expand their 2020-21 season with four 60-minute concerts entitled The King's Singers Digital Tour.

The series runs from October to December via IDAGIO'S 'Global Concert Hall'. Tickets are 9.90 euro and each concert will be available to view for 24 hours. The King's Singers will also appear on 'Thursdays with Thomas' at 1pm (ET) on 17 September, a live talk with Thomas Hampson on IDAGIO's Global Concert Hall. Further details here.

When the global pandemic forced the group into lockdown and they were unable to continue their world tour Finding Harmony-part of a campaign to harness the positive power of music to bring people together and effect social change-the King's Singers knew that now, more than ever, they needed to connect with fans to provide hope and harmony.

"We wanted to explore how music unites people during times of trouble, yet we didn't know at the time that 2020 would turn out to be so turbulent." said Jonathan Howard. "While we can't perform for a live audience, we wanted to stay connected with our fans, many of whom were, and still are, feeling the effects of quarantine and societal unrest. We're thrilled to be able to have another opportunity to partner with Idagio and reach people across the globe"

The first concert The Library Live coincides with the release of The King's Singers' new EP, The Library, Vol. 2. The performance celebrates the richness of their expansive library of close-harmony arrangements-from 1968 to present day-and features many of their personal favorites, including British folk songs "Danny Boy" and "Greensleeves," as well as recent arrangements of contemporary works from The Beatles, James Blake, James MacMillan, Bob Chilcott and John Rutter, and classic songs from Disney movies. (October 2)

The King's Singers enjoy celebrating music from a range of communities, countries and genres. Unable to complete their tour of Japan, their second concert Heiwa includes world premieres of two works specially commissioned by two of Japan's foremost contemporary choral composers, Makiko Kinoshita and Eisuke Tsuchida. Heiwa, a Japanese term that translates into "peace" and "harmony," guides the theme of this concert-an exploration of music's power through Japanese music and culture. (October 24)

In the past, darkness fell on composers who had to write their music in hiding, fearing punishment for their religious beliefs. It also fell when people were forced into exile and in wartime, music became a welcome balm for the souls of the wounded. Out of Darkness includes music by Tallis, Gombert, Debussy, Rorem, Legrand and Jacob Collier and it reflects the shadow that is still lifting from our world in quarantine, while exploring how music has brought joy and strength during the global pandemic, carrying people through times of uncertainty and isolation. (November 27)

The holiday season wouldn't be complete without The King's Singers bringing warmth, comfort and festive cheer to your home. Christmas with The King's Singers marks the end of a challenging year with a program of holiday songs and carols for people of all ages, faiths and nationalities. (December 22)

