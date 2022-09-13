The King Center Announces Two Additional Shows and BSO Single Tickets

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two additional shows coming to the Space Coast! Elko Concerts Presents, writing, singing, and performing artist, Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 PM. In addition, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane is presented by AEG, this growing pop culture group will be at the King Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8 PM. Both Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert and Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane will be presented on the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage. All BSO Single Tickets are on sale today, starting at 10 AM online and at noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.

Wednesday, March 15 - 8 PM - Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert

Gordon Lightfoot has recorded 21 albums and has five Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for over 50 years, earning him Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others. Lightfoot's radio hits in the USA have earned Five #1s, Five Top 10s and Thirteen Top 40 hits. In Canada he has earned Sixteen #1s, Eighteen Top 10s and Twenty-One Top 40 hits.

Aside from his success in writing, singing and performing his own songs, Lightfoot has found fortune in having his songs recorded and performed by other great artists including: Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Jr., Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Gordon Lightfoot Release Page 1 of 2 Lewis, Judy Collins, Johnny Mathis, Anne Murray, Olivia Newton-John, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Peter Paul & Mary, Harry Belafonte, Jane's Addiction, Richie Havens, Glen Campbell, Toby Keith and George Hamilton IV.

In June of 2012 Lightfoot's legacy was further enhanced when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Lightfoot was honored for his role in defining the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and '70s. Other impressive inductees who make up the roster enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame include Barry Mann, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, John Fogerty, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Sir Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, James Brown, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Croce, Phil Collins, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Diane Warren, Garth Brooks, Leon Russell and Leonard Cohen.

In his native Canada, Lightfoot has been decorated with the highest honors bestowed to a civilian including the Governor's General Award and the Companion to the Order of Canada honor of merit. He has also won 17 Juno Awards - Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards. Gordon is a member of Canada's Walk of Fame and The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2007, Canada Post honored him by issuing an official Gordon Lightfoot postage stamp. Lightfoot is also in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Gordon Lightfoot is an indelible part of the Canadian national spirit and regarded as perhaps the most prolific and greatest Canadian singer-songwriter of all time.

Tuesday, April 18 - 8 PM - Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour

When New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith.

Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide - including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. In the process, PMJ has introduced audience to many of the world's greatest singers, dancers, and instrumentalist - many of whom have gone on to become stars in their own right.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "'Saturday Night Live' for singers", a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History - in your own hometown.

