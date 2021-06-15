The Kennedy Center Presents WORLD REFUGEE DAY: Together We Heal, Learn, and Shine

For World Refugee Day, the Kennedy Center and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in partnership with One Journey, a grassroots refugee-supporting coalition, present three days of fun and inspiration to celebrate the courage and resilience of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, persecution and violence.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, refugees and displaced people have stepped up and continue to contribute to a stronger, safer and more vibrant world. The free, fun-filled event features performances, including live music by Mélat and Cesar Orozco & Kamarata Jazz, presented by the Kennedy Center and UNHCR, which leads global action to protect and assist refugees and helps ensure they have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. Visitors can also look for a film screening of Runner, the story of Guor Maker's journey from refugee to Olympic marathoner, plus dance and yoga sessions and a global marketplace, all organized by One Journey, a Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member and a growing coalition that aims to change the narrative about refugees by celebrating their talents and stories through the common languages of humanity: music, dance, food, art, storytelling, and technology.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 17

5:30-8 p.m. | Arts Market on the REACH Plaza

5:30 p.m. | DJ sets with Ministre De La House

8:30 p.m. | Runner film screening on the Film Wall

Friday, June 18

5:30-9 p.m. | Arts Market on the REACH Plaza

5:30 & 7 p.m. | DJ sets with Ministre De La House

6 p.m. | Mélat performance

8 p.m. | Cesar Orozco & Kamarata Jazz performance

Saturday, June 19

10-10:45 a.m. | Yoga with Dino Kadel & Vahid Coskun (part of Sound Health: Yoga at the REACH)

11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Arts Market on the REACH Plaza

11-11:45 a.m. | Poppin, Breakn, and Krunk with Sokeo Ros (part of Dance Sanctuaries)

12-12:45 p.m. | Contemporary Dance and Storytelling with Hussein Smko (part of Dance Sanctuaries)

1-1:45 p.m. | Movement class with Joseck Asikoye (part of Dance Sanctuaries)

2-2:45 p.m. | Uyghur Dance with Silk Road Dance Company (part of Dance Sanctuaries)

3-5:30 p.m. | NSO Youth Fellow Chamber Groups open rehearsal

5:30 & 7 p.m. | DJ sets with Ministre De La House

6 p.m. | Cesar Orozco & Kamarata Jazz performance

8 p.m. | Mélat performance

Access to the event space is first come, first served and may be restricted due to capacity. Register in advance to receive the latest program and weather updates.

World Refugee Day: Together We Heal, Learn, and Shine is part of the Kennedy Center's 2021 Millennium Stage Summer Series, a Social Impact program celebrating our societal emergence from the pandemic and the return of live performance with weekly, free, outdoor performance experiences every weekend through October 2.