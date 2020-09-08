The Kennedy Center Paid $50 Million for 112 Performances of HAMILTON

This is almost five times more than what the Kennedy Center had paid for THE BOOK OF MORMON in 2015.

The Washington Post has reported that The Kennedy Center paid the Hamilton tour producer $50.4 million for 112 performances. The contract was nearly five times the $10.9 million the Kennedy Center paid for The Book of Mormon in 2015.

President and chief executive Deborah Rutter shared:

"Before I had any sense of anything financial, I was on my way to New York to persuade the producers it needed to come to the Kennedy Center...It tells the story of our country, it is a transformative work, it breaks artistic boundaries and shows how we merge art forms. It has all the magic."

Hamilton played to full capacity for the entire run, and its weekly average cost was $3.67 million. In comparison to other venues, The Segerstrom Center for the Arts paid $7.5 million to host the show May 8-27, a weekly average of $2.5 million. The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center paid $7.1 million, or $1.8 million a week for a four-week, 32 performance-run in its Belk Theater Oct. 10-Nov. 4.

