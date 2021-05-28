The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Announces Art Contest For Young Artists

As part of the If These Halls Could Talk exhibit, the Kennedy Center will invite young artists (ages 14-26) from across the United States to reflect on the legacy of John F. Kennedy by submitting all-original, creative portraits of the Center's namesake.

This creative art competition, launching on May 29 in honor of John F. Kennedy's birthday, asks artists to use one of President Kennedy's ideals of Service, Justice, Freedom, Courage, and Gratitude as inspiration for their portrait of JFK.

The artwork will be judged by a panel of art experts on level of skill, expression of creativity, and reflection of President Kennedy's legacy and ideals. Ten portraits will be selected by the panel and displayed in a digital gallery on the Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary website. One portrait from the 10 selected artworks will be chosen by a team of Kennedy Center representatives to be displayed in the Hall of States from September 2021 through June 2022 and the selected artist will receive a $500 prize. The deadline for submissions is July 31.

For entry form, eligibility, and submission requirements, please visit here.

President Kennedy challenged us to ask not what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country. For the past 50 years, we've carried his challenge forward as the nation's cultural center, fostering creativity on our stages and in communities around the country. As we look to the next 50, we're asking: what can we do together?

In creation, where can we find healing? In dedication, where can we find devotion? In inspiration, where can we find joy? In participation, where can we find belonging?

In change and challenge, there has never been a greater need for the arts-nor a greater role for the arts to play. The performing arts have an unparalleled power to take on the toughest issues, show us what's possible, and connect us to new ideas, old truths, and one another. The Kennedy Center is a hub for wonder, creativity, transformation, and possibility. Together, we move and are moved. We build culture and community. We, the people, dare to dream and set the artist free. Ask not what your country can do for you, ask, what can WE do...together.