The Hylton Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announced today its 2022-2023 season of mainstage performances, featuring a diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across many genres, as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and the American Roots Series. Season subscriptions are currently on sale to Friends of the Hylton Center at HyltonCenter.org/preview or by phone at 703-993-7700. For the general public, subscriptions go on sale Tuesday, May 3 and single tickets on Monday, August 1. More details are available at HyltonCenter.org.

The Hylton Center also shared 2022-2023 programming for its Arts Partners, including performances by Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC), Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, and Prince William Little Theatre.

"We're thrilled to be announcing our 2022-2023 season, which will bring some of the world's leading artistic minds to the beautiful Merchant Hall stage," shared Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. "I've filled the season with artists who I know will inspire and delight-transporting audiences around the world to Mexico, Spain, Ireland, and Hungary; offering new insights on beloved cultural treasures such as The Beatles and I Love Lucy; and deepening our understanding of important cultural traditions, such as the sounds of Zydeco. I know our community has missed the joy of gathering together for live performances-we hope you'll join us next season!"

"The Hylton Center is back! But then again, we never left," adds Executive Director Rick Davis. "In our role as a principal venue for the arts in this region, the Hylton has continued to partner with our local arts groups and with the international professional artists that we are proud to share with our community every year. This season has all the earmarks of a record-breaker on all fronts, with pent-up energy galore, innovative programming, and a strong focus on excellence in artistry, diversity, and accessibility across the board."

Hylton Presents returns with an exceptional showcase of performances from renowned national and International Artists. The season kicks off with the legendary talents of a Broadway star in An Evening with Norm Lewis, as Lewis takes audiences on a journey through his trailblazing career, including leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and more.

Additional Hylton Presents highlights include "50 Years," the anniversary tour of Swiss puppetry troupe Mummenschanz; thrilling back-to-back performances by the "Queen of Ranchera Music" Aida Cuevas and international flamenco megastar Farruquito; a high-flying, evening of acrobats, juggling, music, and more from Quebec-based circus company Machine de Cirque; and the Hylton Center debut of iconic dance company Mark Morris Dance Group for their critically acclaimed tribute to The Beatles, Pepperland.

The season also features the syncopated rhythms of Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love; a radiant concert of masterpieces performed by the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra; the much-anticipated L.A. Theatre Works radio-style production of Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom; and a musical journey to Ireland with Irish music group Dervish.

Since 2014, the Hylton Center Veterans and the Arts Initiative has offered free, hands-on workshops, art exhibitions featuring Veterans' artwork, and concerts for our local Veterans, Servicemembers, and military family members. The 2022-2023 Hylton Presents season includes two concerts presented in collaboration with the Veterans and the Arts Initiative, offering free tickets for Veterans and Servicemembers to these performances. In November, Northern Virginia's Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra celebrates Veterans Day week with a Salute to the Military, and the season comes to a close with a special concert comprising active duty, Veterans, and military spouses from all branches of the Armed Forces, including the nationally acclaimed Voices of Service, in CAMMO Voices.

The season is filled with more returning audience favorites, including two Keyboard Conversations programs by piano virtuoso Jeffrey Siegel in his popular "concert with commentary" format. The holiday season welcomes the return of A Chanticleer Christmas and Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season by the American Festival Pops Orchestra under the direction of newly appointed conductor, Maestro Peter Wilson.

The holidays also introduce South Africa's three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir in a Hylton debut of their exuberant concert HOPE: It's Been a Long Time Coming and U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely brings a band of merry musicians for A Celtic Christmas with Seán Heely.

Great family entertainment returns with another fun roundup of Hylton Family Series offerings! Magician Mike Super brings his mind-blowing illusions; Mexico Beyond Mariachi presents their spirited SUGAR SKULL! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure; the Bay Area Children's Theatre brings a beloved storybook to life in Llama Llama Live; and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation transforms Merchant Hall into the Hundred Acre Wood for the iconic story told with stunning life-sized puppetry.

Audiences are invited to celebrate the best of bluegrass, country, blues, and more with the 2022-2023 American Roots Series. This season welcomes back D.C.-based bluegrass and "new-grass" pioneers The Seldom Scene; the all-female trio Wicked Sycamore for a playful evening of contemporary folk; and 2022-2023 Hylton Center Artist-in-Residence Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience for a full-on celebration of the soulful, "rootsy" sound born in South Louisiana. As an Artist-in-Residence, Simien will also work with the community through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the ensemble's performance.

The afternoon chamber music series Matinee Idylls returns with a full "menu" of distinguished musicians who play an hour-long concert following a luncheon, then join the audience for a coffee and dessert reception. This season's lineup includes cellist Alicia Ward; Virginia Opera's A Taste of Opera; Victor Provost: Steelpan Rhythms & Melodies; and the violin and harp duo of Leo Sushansky and Michelle Lundy.

A full listing of 2022-2023 Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series performances follows. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place at the Hylton Performing Arts Center located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.

