The Culture Creators And Hilton Launch The C2 Summit

As part of an ongoing mission to elevate tomorrow's thought leaders and creatives to celebrate the power of diversity for a bright future, The Culture Creators is launching its first-ever C2 Summit for 250 selected HBCU students on October 21 in Washington D.C. The inaugural summit will be hosted at the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, with more to follow throughout the United States in 2020.

The Culture Creators "C2 Summit" is a major initiative to engage, mentor and provide recruitment opportunities to students of color from historically black colleges and universities and all other public and private educational institutions. The summit hosts C-Suite level executives, thought leaders, and leading entrepreneurs across various industries such as business, entertainment, fashion, sports and many more. The C2 Summit experience offers students one-on-one mentorship, recruitment opportunities and career coaching. The program endeavors to recruit a diverse talent pool of young creators as they become the next generation of culture creators.

Graciously welcoming partners such as Morgan Stanley and Pepsi, The Culture Creators descends upon the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall on October 21. Morgan Stanley will host a series of panels around Shifting the Culture, Wealth Management, Financial Literacy, as well as Careers and Opportunities with their company.

Dr. Yuvay Meyers Ferguson, Associate Professor of Marketing and Department Chair at Howard University, stated, "The C2 Summit is granting students access to industry professionals to learn what it takes to succeed. Exposure is one of the best professional development tools that we have, and The Culture Creators is helping universities bridge the gap between theory and practice. By bringing them face to face with professionals who are committed to sharing their knowledge and providing students with the opportunity to learn from the experience of those who have come before them. The Department of Marketing at Howard University is a proud supporter of The Culture Creators, and we will be encouraging our students to apply to attend. I'm excited for the students that are chosen to participate in this event!"

"Hilton looks forward to hosting the C2 Summit in partnership with The Culture Creators in order to connect students from historically black colleges and universities with industry changemakers, and build an invaluable direct pipeline to the careers of the future," says Andréa Richardson, Head of Multicultural Engagement at Hilton.

Students who wish to attend the summit may apply at the official online portal HERE. Students are required to submit a two-minute video that includes their name, school, current year and how they plan to disrupt and innovate culture in their future industry. The deadline to submit your application is Tuesday, October 8.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You