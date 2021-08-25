The Choral Arts Society of Washington Announces 2021-22 Sesaon

The Choral Arts Society of Washington has announced their upcoming season. In a thrilling return to stage after a year of virtual programming, Choral Arts has packed the upcoming season with more than 15 performance dates.

They kick off their first in-person performance, "The Wonder of the Human Voice" on Saturday, October 30 at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. This year's powerful list of performances is highlighted with celebrations of sound that include the East Coast premiere of An African American Requiem by composer Damien Geter, Christmas at the Kennedy Center with soloist Esther Heideman, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute with Washington Performing Arts, and Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the National Symphony Orchestra.



"We are thrilled to be back on stage and excited to share our love and passion for Choral Arts live and in-person with friends, fans, and fellow choral music enthusiasts," says Artistic Director Scott Tucker. "After such an eye-opening year, we have thoughtful programming in place that is an expression of the many lessons learned from 2020. We will finally be able to present composer Damien Geter's An African American Requiem, an East Coast premiere that has been two years in the making."

"We extend our most sincere gratitude and appreciation to our staff, artists, and the arts community for their continued support as we operated in a completely virtual world," says Executive Director Tad Czyzewski. "We know the 2021-2022 season will be our best yet and look forward to pushing our gift of song past the walls of the concert halls."

Choral Arts continues to expand its creative vision with meaningful and impactful performances that will reawaken audiences through the power of choral music. The new season will provide a varied and thought-provoking experience. Season ticket packages go on sale September 8 and single tickets for performances through January 2022 are available for purchase on September 27 at ChoralArts.org.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Choral Arts, follow @ChoralArtsDC on Instagram and Facebook or visit choralarts.org.