The 3rd Annual Logan Festival Of Solo Performance to Feature Nationally Celebrated Performers

The 3rd Annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance, presented with generous support from the Reva & David Logan Foundation, will run at 1st Stage from July 11-21, 2019. This innovative festival, acclaimed in The Washington Post with "three plays prove the power of one," will gather celebrated solo performers from across the country for two-weeks of performances, workshops, discussions, and events. The main stage festival schedule features:

The Things They Carried written by Tim O'Brien, dramatized by Jim Stowell. Based on the literary classic, The Things They Carried explores the lines between truth and reality as fact and fiction blur in this unforgettable soldier's journey ranging from rural Minnesota to the jungles of Vietnam. Hailed by The Observer as "masterful, fearless," The Things They Carried comes to 1st Stage from Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. Adapter, Jim Stowell has been a professional actor, director, playwright and storyteller in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area for more than 40 years. Of writer Tim O'Brien, the San Francisco Examiner has said, "[He] is the best American writer of his generation."

The Happiest Place on Earth written by Philip Dawkins. In his humorous and thoughtful solo show, Dawkins ponders Disneyland and family tragedy. He retraces and illustrates the true story of the women in his family, exploring their history and asking if there really is a place where the dream that we wish for can come true. The Happiest Place on Earth comes to 1st Stage from Aurora Fox Arts Center in Denver, Colorado. Dawkins is a 3x Joseph Jefferson Award- winner for playwriting and performance. Tia Shearer's performance "bring[s] the life-force and soul of the playwright's words to life" (The Connection).

Joy Rebel written and performed by Khanisha Foster. As a small child Foster learned that her cherished grandmother loved her but condemned her parents' interracial relationship. Joy Rebel is a candid look at what it means to find joy in the struggle to be recognized for all of who we are. A "poetic stage memoir" (Star Tribune), Joy Rebel comes to 1st Stage from Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. Writer performer Khanisha Foster is a Theatre Communications Group 'Rising Leader of Color' and an adjunct lecturer at the USC School of Dramatic Arts. Additionally, she hosts the podcast How I Wrote That, which focuses on women who write for TV and film.

The Things They Carried is written by Tim O'Brien and dramatized by Jim Stowell with direction from Kate Alexander and performed by David Sitler. The Happiest Place on Earth is written by Philip Dawkins with direction from Matt Bassett and performed by Tia Shearer. Joy Rebel is written and performed by Khanisha Foster with direction from Lou Bellamy.

The Logan Festival of Solo Performance will run July 11-21 with performances of each show as follows:

The Things They Carried: July 11 at 7:30pm, July 14 at 5:00pm, July 18 at 7:30pm, July 20 at 8:00pm, July 21 at 2:00pm

Joy Rebel: July 12 at 8:00pm, July 14 at 8:00pm, July 16 at 7:30pm, July 19 at 8:00pm, July 20 at 2:00pm, July 21 at 5:00pm

The Happiest Place on Earth: July 13 at 8:00pm, July 14 at 2:00pm, July 17 at 7:30pm, July 20 at 5:00pm, July 21 at 8:00pm

Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststagetysons.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $20 per show and $10 per show for Students with valid ID. A Festival Pass (valid for all three festival shows) can be purchased for $50. Individual tickets and Festival Passes can be purchased online at www.1stStage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

Each production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You