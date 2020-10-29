Taking Care COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund Expands to Meet Need in Washington Theater

Potential grant amount increases and donation opportunities continue to support theater professionals facing financial hardship.

theatreWashington announced an expansion of the Taking Care COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, originally organized in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the sudden loss of work for professional theatre-makers in our region. The expansion includes an increase in the amount of the grants available to individual theatre professionals and of the fundraising goal to meet those needs.



As of October 2020, over 1,000 donors have contributed to the Fund and about 600 grants have been distributed to theatre professionals. Many of the professional theater-makers in our community-actors, designers, directors, stage managers, box-office staff, choreographers, administrators, technicians, and others-are freelance, part-time, and/or contracted short-term employees. As long as the future of full-capacity, in-person theater productions and events remain uncertain, these individuals will face financial hardship.



Any theater professional currently residing in and who has actively worked in the Washington metropolitan area within the past two years is eligible to apply for emergency relief, including those who have received grants since March 2020. Financial assistance in the form of grants from $500 to $5,000 is now available, with the average grant estimated to be $1,500. Applications will be reviewed by the staff and Advisory Panel on a monthly basis. While this is a critical time for many in the community, the Fund hopes to provide assistance to as many Washington theatre professionals as available funds allow. Applicants will be notified and payments will be processed as quickly as possible. To apply for emergency relief: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JY258KX



Since March 2020, over $340,000 has been raised from over 1,000 generous individual and foundation donors. Currently, we have over $100,000 remaining for distribution as we continue to fundraise with a new goal of $500,000. To donate to the Fund: https://secure.democracyengine.com/theatreWashington.

